Chad Reed heads six-person list for the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame

Chad Reed is one of six inductees to the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, with ceremonies scheduled for October 23 in Pickerington, Ohio.

In addition to Reed, the 2025 Hall of Fame Class includes Dana Bell, Chris Carter, Colin Edwards, Joe Kopp, and Ryan Young.

“This distinguished group of motorcyclists exemplifies the spirit, diversity, and dedication of the motorcycling community,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman in a news release. “Each has made a lasting impact on our sport and lifestyle — whether through competition, advocacy, innovation, or inspiration. Their contributions, from racetracks to legislative chambers to the open road, have shaped motorcycling as we know it, and we are proud to recognize them with this well-deserved honor.”

Reed’s success in Supercross and Motocross spans more than two decades, including the 2004 and 2008 Supercross premier championships, as well as the 2009 Pro Motocross 450 title. During his career, he earned 61 victories in the combined disciplines.

Reed is joined by another dirt bike racer. Kopp won the 2000 AMA Grand National Championship as well as the AMA Supertracker National Championships in 1999 and 2000. He amassed 21 career wins in AMA Grand National competition (17th on the all-time list) and 81 podiums (ninth).

Edwards achieved the nomination for his road racing prowess. Edwards won the 1992 AMA 250cc Grand Prix Championship in his first professional season. He also won the 2000 and 2002 World Superbike titles, with 31 victories in World Superbikes. Edwards won three Suzuka 8-Hour Endurance Races and scored 12 podium finishes in MotoGP.

Bell’s nomination came in the category of Leadership and Rights, Carter’s in the category of Ambassador and Industry, and Young’s in the Specialty Competition category.

