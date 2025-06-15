Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at High Point: Jett Lawrence wins overall, Eli Tomac Moto 2

Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac split the motos at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, but a dominant performance in the first race by Jett as Tomac struggled made the difference in the overall. Jett scored his fourth Motocross win of the season and continues to race virtually unchallenged in the outdoor series.

The Moto 2 gate drop and rain fell at the same time, which did what the riders have been unable to. Challenged by conditions, Jett tiptoed through the first corner and was running as low as 10th on Lap 1. He slowly worked his way through the field until he found his comfort level and then methodically picked off the competition. Persistent roost in the first seven laps forced Jett to use all of his tear-offs with a quarter of the scheduled distance remaining. That might have required him to pull into the pits for a goggle change, had it not been for a red flag that waved with seven minutes still on the clock.

Jett moved into the third position with one lap to spare, and combined with his Moto 1 win, he scored the overall victory by one point. Jett finished four seconds ahead of Aaron Plessinger and 12 seconds ahead of Justin Cooper, so his third-place result might have been in question if he was forced to pit.

Jett’s good fortune was bad for his brother Hunter Lawrence. Finishing second in both motos, Hunter had enough points to score the overall victory until the final credited lap, when Jett passed Plessinger to score one point more than Hunter. After finishing fifth in the Hangtown Motocross Classic and the Thunder Valley Nationals, Hunter was undoubtedly pleased to be back on the podium.

Tomac rocketed to the lead as the rain fell on Moto 2 and rode unchallenged until lightning shortened the race. His fifth-place finish in the first moto came back to haunt him in the overall, especially when he reflected on finishing one second out of third. With those two positions, Tomac would have scored the overall on a tiebreaker. This is the same podium fans saw in the season opener at Fox Raceway.

Plessinger kept his streak of moto top-fives alive with a third-place result in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2. He took the lead in the first race when Jett stalled his bike, but lost pace in the closing laps after pressing hard to keep up with Jett.

Cooper also swept the top five in his two High Point races with results of fourth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. If he continues to put himself in a position to win, he could capitalize if Jett ever stumbles.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 4 at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 4 in High Point (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-3]

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [2-2]

3. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [5-1]

4. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [3-4]

5. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [4-5]

6. Joey Savatgy, Honda [8-6]

7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki [7-7]

8. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [6-8]

9. Coty Schock, Yamaha [10-9]

10. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [9-11]

11. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [11-10]

12. Colt Nichols, Suzuki [13-12]

13. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [14-14]

14. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [17-13]

15. Grant Harlan, Yamaha [15-16]

16. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [16-18]

17. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [12-23]

18. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki [18-17]

19. Bryson Gardner, Beta [24-15]

20. Brad West, Yamaha [40-19]

21. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [21-20]

22. Jeremy Hand, Honda [20-21]

23. Romain Pape, Yamaha [19-36]

