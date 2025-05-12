Supercross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Chase Sexton wins race, Cooper Webb title

Chase Sexton took the lead of the Monster Energy Supercross finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, briefly considered bunching up the field, and then decided to rocket to a near 10-second advantage over the field. Sexton scored a career-best seventh Supercross win on the season; unfortunately was denied the championship by two points despite winning two more races than Cooper Webb because of a pair of results outside the top five.

Sexton won four of the last five rounds of the 2025 season, but results of sixth in the second round in San Diego and in the mud of Foxborough, Massachusetts, when Webb finished third in both, sealed his fate.

Webb entered the round needing only to finish fifth or better to secure his third championship. He finished fourth, 5.4 seconds ahead of sixth-place Aaron Plessinger.

With this title, Webb became the seventh rider to win three or more championships. His two-point gap to Sexton made this the closest third title in history, displacing the previous closest of three between Jeff Stanton over Damon Bradshaw in 1992. That season, Stanton entered the round with a six-point deficit that he eclipsed.

Webb’s five victories in the 450 division came at Round 6 in Detroit, Round 7 in Arlington, Texas, Round 10 in the Triple Crown format race in Birmingham, Alabama, Round 11 in Seattle, Washington, and perhaps most critically, Round 15 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when he stalled Sexton’s momentum and denied his rival an opportunity to fully control his fate.

The Webb versus Sexton battle was not the only one with a dramatic impact on the points standings. Malcolm Stewart and Justin Cooper battled for the third position in the standings, one that is often accompanied by a massive bonus. These two also competed for the final podium position last week in Denver, Colorado, with Cooper finishing third to earn his second consecutive podium and Stewart narrowly missing in fourth.

In Salt Lake City, Stewart completed Lap 1 in seventh and was forced to ride through the field just as he had in Denver. He passed Cooper for third on Lap 17 and wasted little time in getting around Webb for second. Cooper locked on his back tire and did not allow Stewart to gain much of an advantage. Stewart finished second to score his third podium and seventh top-five of the season.

Cooper finished third for the third straight week, recording his fourth podium of the season and ninth top-five. He wanted to respect his teammate Webb’s championship hope, but when Stewart made the pass, Cooper had to follow.

Joey Savatgy rounded out the top five for the second time this season. He was also fifth in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Savatgy ended the season 11th in the standings despite missing three rounds due to an injury suffered in Indianapolis.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Field in Salt Lake City, Utah:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 17 in Salt Lake City:

1. Chase Sexton, KTM

2. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

4. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

5. Joey Savatgy, Honda

6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM *

7. Dean Wilson, Honda

8. Justin Hill, KTM

9. Shane McElrath, Honda

10. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

11. Christian Craig, Yamaha

12. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

13. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

14. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

15. Jeremy Hand, Honda

16. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

17. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

19. Grant Harlan, Yamaha

20. Justin Starling, GasGas

21. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM

22. Benny Bloss, Beta

* Holeshot

Supercross

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Foxborough 450 Results | 250E Results

Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

New Jersey 450 Results | 250E Results

Pittsburgh 450 Results | 250E Results

Denver 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

More SuperMotocross News

Sexton wins 7th race, Webb third title

Haiden Deegan wins final 250 E/W Showdown

450 Salt Lake City heats | 250 heats

Chase Sexton sweeps SLC Qualification

Cole Davies crashes in SLC Q1

The making of a Supercross track

Aaron Plessinger renews with Red Bull KTM

Jeremy Martin to run three Pro MX races in 2025

Jett Lawrence walks the red carpet

