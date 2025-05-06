Jett Lawrence graces 2025 Met Gala red carpet with classic style

Occasionally, an athlete emerges in an established sport with the capacity to change how it is viewed. On Monday, May 5, 2025, Jett Lawrence joined another groundbreaking racer, Lewis Hamilton, at the iconic Met Gala in New York City.

Lawrence was the first SuperMotocross athlete to walk the red carpet at the exclusive event.

“It’s honestly an honor,” Lawrence said before being called onto the carpet. “It shows that moto’s expanding into new spaces, and I get to help lead that. I’m proud to rep the sport and show the world we’ve got style too.”

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine Tailoring: Black Style, Black Dandyism” which called for fearless expression and boundary-defying elegance. Jett delivered with his boyish good looks and sense of style, showing a sophistication that dirt bike racing often fails to evoke.

Lawrence’s suit was tailored by David August, crafted from a deep aubergine self-floral jacquard. The double-breasted suit harkened to an earlier epoch of style, but was modernized with a hidden fly front, sculptural exaggerated peak lapels, and sleek jetted flat pockets.

Standing in the gap between ageless icons of SuperMotocross like Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen and new additions to the 450 division such as Justin Cooper and Christian Craig, Lawrence’s Gala experience was a turning point for the sport.

Lawrence was joined by other superstar athletes, including Hamilton, who co-chaired the event, Saquon Barkley, Simone Biles, Joe Burrow, Serena Williams, and Jalen Hurts, plus several others.

Lawrence will return to SuperMotocross for Round 18 of the SMX World Championship and Round 1 of Pro Motocross from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, in two weeks on May 24, 2025.

