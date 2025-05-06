 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GpTL8yUXAAAJpKi.jpeg
Nathan Franks’ PGA Tour debut could end Sunday; NCAA regionals starts the next morning ... 3,000 miles away
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds - Game One
Reds rookie Callihan expected to miss at least two months after surgery to repair forearm fracture
Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
Yankees designate veteran RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment

Top Clips

nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GpTL8yUXAAAJpKi.jpeg
Nathan Franks’ PGA Tour debut could end Sunday; NCAA regionals starts the next morning ... 3,000 miles away
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds - Game One
Reds rookie Callihan expected to miss at least two months after surgery to repair forearm fracture
Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
Yankees designate veteran RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment

Top Clips

nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League
nbc_golf_aonnext10and5_250506.jpg
Higgo ‘excited’ to play against PGA Tour’s best
nbc_golf_raymondrebell_250506.jpg
14-year-old in final stage of U.S. Open qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jett Lawrence graces 2025 Met Gala red carpet with classic style

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 6, 2025 06:45 PM

Occasionally, an athlete emerges in an established sport with the capacity to change how it is viewed. On Monday, May 5, 2025, Jett Lawrence joined another groundbreaking racer, Lewis Hamilton, at the iconic Met Gala in New York City.

Lawrence was the first SuperMotocross athlete to walk the red carpet at the exclusive event.

“It’s honestly an honor,” Lawrence said before being called onto the carpet. “It shows that moto’s expanding into new spaces, and I get to help lead that. I’m proud to rep the sport and show the world we’ve got style too.”

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Met Gala: Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas arrival photos
Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles all return to the Met Gala for the first time since 2021.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine Tailoring: Black Style, Black Dandyism” which called for fearless expression and boundary-defying elegance. Jett delivered with his boyish good looks and sense of style, showing a sophistication that dirt bike racing often fails to evoke.

Lawrence’s suit was tailored by David August, crafted from a deep aubergine self-floral jacquard. The double-breasted suit harkened to an earlier epoch of style, but was modernized with a hidden fly front, sculptural exaggerated peak lapels, and sleek jetted flat pockets.

Standing in the gap between ageless icons of SuperMotocross like Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen and new additions to the 450 division such as Justin Cooper and Christian Craig, Lawrence’s Gala experience was a turning point for the sport.

Lawrence was joined by other superstar athletes, including Hamilton, who co-chaired the event, Saquon Barkley, Simone Biles, Joe Burrow, Serena Williams, and Jalen Hurts, plus several others.

Lawrence will return to SuperMotocross for Round 18 of the SMX World Championship and Round 1 of Pro Motocross from Fox Raceway in Pala, California, in two weeks on May 24, 2025.

More SuperMotocross News

Salt Lake City betting guide
Two riders die in 11-bike British Superbike crash
Denver 450 Results | 250 Results
Chase Sexton dominates Denver 450s, keeps hope alive
Haiden Deegan wins 250 Denver feature, championship
Denver Qualification | 250 Heats | 450 Heats
Kevin Moranz wins PulpMX Privateer Challenge
Ken Roczen to miss final two SX races
Drew Adams returns in Denver
Seth Hammaker’s Northeast success