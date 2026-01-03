 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Maryland
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins lead Oregon to 64-54 victory over Maryland
NHL: Winter Classic-New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Rangers beat Panthers 5-1 in first outdoor hockey game in Miami
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Nebraska
No. 13 Nebraska remains unbeaten with 58-56 win over No. 9 Spartans, extends streak to 18 games

nbc_nba_lallukaw_260102.jpg
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Maryland
Nate Bittle, Takai Simpkins lead Oregon to 64-54 victory over Maryland
NHL: Winter Classic-New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Rangers beat Panthers 5-1 in first outdoor hockey game in Miami
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Nebraska
No. 13 Nebraska remains unbeaten with 58-56 win over No. 9 Spartans, extends streak to 18 games

nbc_nba_lallukaw_260102.jpg
Highlights: Luka guides Lakers past Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_orevmary_260102.jpg
Highlights: Oregon handles Maryland
nbc_cbb_osuvrutg_260102.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State scores road win vs. Rutgers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bruce Thornton scores 20, moves up Ohio State scoring list in Buckeyes’ 80-73 victory over Rutgers

  
Published January 3, 2026 01:52 AM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Thornton had 20 points to move into eighth place on Ohio State’s all-time scoring list and the Buckeyes defeated Rutgers 80-73 on Friday night.

Thornton made 8 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). Thornton moved three points ahead of Jay Burson, who scored 1,756 from 1985-89. Jim Jackson (1989-92) is next with 1,785. Thornton also grabbed 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season.

Devin Royal finished with 16 points and four assists, while John Mobley Jr. scored 12 with four assists for Ohio State.

Reserve Tariq Francis had 17 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (7-7, 0-3). Dylan Grant scored 14.

Francis hit two 3-pointers and scored 15 to help Rutgers take a 41-37 lead into halftime. Reserve Brandon Noel scored all 14 of his points before the break for Ohio State — on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor and a 4-for-4 effort at the free-throw line.

Francis hit a jumper to begin the second half, but Royal dunked, Thornton hit a jumper and Mobley sank a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run as Ohio State took a 44-43 lead with 17:26 remaining.

Grant answered with a 3-pointer, but Mobley hit another 3 to spark an 8-1 run and Ohio State led 55-47 with 14 minutes left.

Kaden Powers’ fastbreak dunk gave the Scarlet Knights a 61-60 lead with nine minutes to go. There were five lead changes and two ties until Royal’s three-point play put Ohio State up 70-67 and the Buckeyes led over the final 5:23.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts No. 13 Nebraska on Monday.

Rutgers: Hosts Oregon on Monday.