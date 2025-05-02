Kevin Moranz wins 2025 PulpMX Yamaha Privateer Challenge

DENVER, Colorado: Kevin Moranz finished second in both features of the PulpMX Yamaha Privateer Challenge and scored the overall victory in the annual race for riders who often need to advance through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

“Jerry Robin, you’re in our thoughts and I want to do the most I can,” Moranz said. "[Kyle Chisholm] was racing for you ... but I have 10 percent going to you.”

Moranz pocketed $30,000 for the victory.

Moranz was lined up at the back to start the second race, but said from the top of the podium that the officials said anything goes on the start so he lined up with a wheel pointed to the inside and passed several riders before the first turn.

Marshall Weltin finished seventh in the first race and won the second race for a combined score of eight. That was enough to place him second on the overall chart with Hardy Munoz (5-5) rounding out the podium.

Fourth-place Hunter Schlosser (3-10) and Grant Harlan (116) rounded out the top five.

In the first race, Kyle Chisholm, who was racing for Jerry Robin this week with his livery and proceeds to go to the injured rider, took the lead early when Harlan tipped over on Lap 1. He lined up at the tail of the field for the start of Race 2.

“I least I got one on the board for Jerry,” Chisholm said from the top of the box after winning the first race. “I’ll pick guys off one at a time and hope for the best.”

Chisholm was coming through the field and in a position for third overall at the time, but got hooked with Devin Simonson in a bowl turn and went down.

Justin Starling capitalized on trouble in the first race to start first and take the early lead, but his bike developed problems in Race 2 and Logan Karnow took the top spot when Starling retired.

Marshal Weltin passed Karnow soon after and held that position until the checkers.

More SuperMotocross News

Ken Roczen to miss final two SX races

Denver Preview | Betting Guide

Drew Adams returns in Denver

Pittsburgh Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results

Seth Hammaker’s Northeast success

Justin Barcia to miss the final three SX rounds

Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash

Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta

Robbie Wageman returns to racing

Jorge Prado returns to training

