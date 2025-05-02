Supercross 2025 Denver preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

Chase Sexton no longer controls his fate at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado with two rounds remaining in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season, but it is still too soon to hand the trophy to Cooper Webb. A lot can happen with two practice sessions, four qualification sessions, two heats, and two features remaining. Anyone following SuperMotocross knows danger lurks on every landing.

In five previous rounds at this venue, no rider has multiple wins, but that is likely to change given the momentum of Webb and Sexton.

Denver became an annual staple beginning in 2022 with Jason Anderson crowned the winner. The 2023 race was marred by a serious injury to Eli Tomac that forced him to retire as Chase Sexton won the race and eventually the title that year.

Cooper Webb is the defending champion of this race with Sexton finishing second last year. The two riders have been equal at Denver, however; Webb was second to Sexton in 2023.

That is also the way the season has gone. Webb and Sexton have finished 1-2 on six occasions this season with each of them winning three rounds. If that pattern holds, Webb wins the title. But Webb has finished three or more positions behind Sexton on three occasions, so no one is relaxing yet.

A third-place finish will not lock up the title for Webb, but that would be his 76th podium and tie him for eighth on the all time list with Ken Roczen, unless the German-born rider also podiums. James Stewart and Kevin Windham also have 76 podiums to their credit.

Notably, only one rider entered this week finished in the top five last year. Webb was fifth as injuries have eliminated the 2024 winner Jett Lawrence, his brother Hunter Lawrence (second), Anderson (third), and Justin Barcia (fourth)

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan closes in on his first Supercross title. He has a 17-point gap over Cole Davies and could wrap up the championship if his teammate struggles. A Deegan win coupled with a finish of fifth or worse would clinch.

Deegan is in this position from raw speed. He’s led 73 of 159 laps in the 250 West division, nearly as many as all other riders combined. When he gets a poor start, Deegan is capable of riding through the field and according to WeWentFast.com, he has not lost a position from the hole shot line until the checkers all season.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Cooper Webb (5 wins; 12 podiums, 14 top-fives, 15 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (5 wins, 10 podiums, 13 top-fives, 15 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 7 podiums, 11 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 2 podiums, 5 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 7 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (2 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 10 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (4 top-10s)

Dean Wilson (2 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Cole Davies (2 wins, 4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (2 wins, 3 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cullin Park (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Justin Rodbell (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (3 top-10s)

Henry Miller (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10)

Enzo Lopes (2 top-10s)

Devin Simonson (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Bryce Shelly (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Cooper Webb (Followed by Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger)

2023: Chase Sexton (Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo)

2022: Jason Anderson (Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin)

2019: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin)

1996 (250s): Jeremy McGrath (Ezra Lusk, Jeff Emig)

250s

2024: Jo Shimoda (Levi Kitchen, RJ Hampshire)

2023: RJ Hampshire (Levi Kitchen, Jett Lawrence)

2022: Hunter Lawrence (Michael Mosiman, Christian Craig)

2019: Adam Cianciarulo (Dylan Ferrandis, Colt Nichols)

1996 (125s): Kevin Windham (Kim Ashkenazi, Casey Johnson)

Pittsburgh | New Jersey | Philadelphia | Foxborough | Seattle | Birmingham | Indianapolis | Daytona | Arlington | Detroit | Tampa | Anaheim 2 | San Diego | Anaheim 1

