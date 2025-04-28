Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, at Pittsburgh, Cooper Webb back on top

There were no lead changes in Round 15 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but the race between Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton may have been the best contest of the season.

Webb earned the holeshot and led wire-to-wire, but Sexton never allowed him any room to breathe. Webb was forced to defend his line and attempt to find new ones throughout the 26-lap race, but it was a battle of determination in the end. Webb lost six of a 15-point advantage in Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey, and knew that to lose three more in Pittsburgh would be a staggering blow. He responded and mimicked rocking a baby after the race — a clear message to Sexton of “who’s your daddy?” The head games will continue in Denver and Salt Lake City.

Sexton showed equal determination. He pressed into second on the first lap and got to Webb’s back wheel several times. Sexton has been far superior in the whoops during 2025, and last week, he built a 16-second lead when track designers put two of them into the layout. They were not as kind in Pittsburgh. One half-straight of whoops was all Sexton got, and the whoops were spaced out enough to practically ensure riders needed to jump them as conditions deteriorated. The first time Sexton attempted to do so, he lost his rhythm and jumped off course, but lost only a second at remounted his charge, ultimately finishing 1.51 seconds behind Webb.

Sexton now faces a 12-point gap to Webb with two races remaining. He no longer controls his fate, and with five points separating first from third in Supercross scoring, Sexton needs Webb to finish off the podium in the next two rounds.

Justin Cooper stood on the podium in Indianapolis, but that fact was lost because he had four fourth-place finishes in 2025. Often, bonus money is paid for podium finishes, and coming agonizingly close was beginning to weigh on Cooper’s thoughts. He fell as far back as fifth on Laps 2 through 4, claimed the third position from Ken Roczen on Lap 8, and held it until the end.

Aaron Plessinger began Round 15 in podium contention as he aimed to score his sixth such finish in the last eight rounds. He was knocked outside of the top five during the middle stages before riding into fourth on Lap 20.

Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five with a dramatic and aggressive pass on Roczen on the last lap. Stewart rode Roczen high in the penultimate turn to complete a journey that began in 10th on Lap 1.

Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 15 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

450 Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 15 in Pittsburgh:

1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha *

2. Chase Sexton, KTM

3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

4. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

5. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

6. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

8. Joey Savatgy, Honda

9. Shane McElrath, Honda

10. Dean Wilson, Honda

11. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

12. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

13. Justin Hill, KTM

14. Christian Craig, Yamaha

15. Freddie Noren, Kawasaki

16. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

17. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki

18. Grant Harlan, Yamaha

19. Kevin Moranz, KTM

20. Jeremy Hand, Honda

21. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

22. Benny Bloss, Beta

* Holeshot

