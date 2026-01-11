2026 SuperMotocross Anaheim 1 250 heat results: Haiden Deegan, Max Anstie win Heats

ANAHEIM, California: Haiden Deegan won Heat 1 convincingly with an 8.5-second advantage over Cameron McAdoo at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. California.

Max Anstie recorded a 3.5-second win over Levi Kitchen in Heat 2.

Two heats set the lineup for the first 250 West race.

Deegan lines up in the first heat. Kitchen will be in Heat 2.

Heat 2

Kitchen did not get a good start in Heat 2 and will need to overcome if he wants to match Deegan’s feat from Heat 1.

Max Anstie had the early advantage and led the field on Lap 1.

Hunter Yoder gave chase early as Kitchen climbed back into a podium position by the end of the first circuit.

Michael Mosiman hit the ground on Lap 3, which dropped him out a position to advance directly into the Main. He fell to 17th.

Kitchen moved up to second on Lap 4. That will salvage a good gate pick. Kitchen seemed content to ride to the checkers safely.

Chance Hymas followed him into third, dropping Yoder to fourth as time ran off the clock.

Heat 1

Deegan was ready to go when the gate dropped and he took the lead in Turn 1. By the conclusion of Lap 1, Deegan had a 1.1 second lead over Maximus Vohland.

While Deegan separates from the field, the battle for second between Vohland and Cameron McAdoo is tight.

In fourth, Carson Mumford joins the battle.

Deegan came to dominate. With one minute remaining on the clock, he had a seven-second lead.

“It’s the last 250 season and this is the biggest crowd I’ve seen at A1, Deegan said after winning Heat 1. “I’m stoked and just ready to put on a show for the crowd.”

Deegan stretched his advantage to 8.5 seconds over McAdoo at the checkers.

Vohland held on to finish third.

Mumford and Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five.

250 Heat 1 Results

