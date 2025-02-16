Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Detroit, Cooper Webb wins
Cooper Webb followed Ken Roczen for 21 laps and pounced with less than a handful of circuits remaining around the Ford Field Monster Energy Supercross track in Detroit, Michigan, to score his first win of 2025 and take a share of the red plate. The win came on the heels of back-to-back second-place results in the Triple Crown format in Glendale, Arizona, and the standard format race in Tampa, Florida.
Webb’s most recent win before Detroit came last year in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in the midst of a four-race streak of podium finishes.
Roczen dominated the leaderboard in Detroit. He took the lead on Lap 2 and withstood pressure from Webb until they hit heavy traffic. Roczen lost momentum while lapping Justin Starling (21st), allowing Webb to close the distance and intensify his attack. In the final three laps, Roczen remained within a second of the lead and was happy with his performance, especially as this came on the heels of a DNF in Tampa when he crashed with lapped riders. Strike Tampa from the record, and Roczen’s worst performance in 2025 was a fourth in San Diego.
The most memorable ride of the night belonged to Chase Sexton. Hoping to time the drop of the gate, he released too soon, and his front tire was snagged by the bar. Later on Lap 1, he ran into the back of another rider and hit the dirt, dropping him to last in the running order.
Sexton passed five riders on the first lap and set out to rectify his mistake. He cracked the top 10 on Lap 6, was in the top five by Lap 16, and secured his spot on the podium on Lap 21. The effort allowed him to retain a share of the red plate as he and Webb are tied at the top of the order.
Malcolm Stewart backed up last week’s dramatic win with a fourth-place finish in Detroit. This is the first time he has had back-to-back SuperMotocross top-fives since he recorded three consecutive at the end of the 2022 Supercross season.
Justin Cooper rounded out the top five. He began the race in seventh and slowly worked his way forward, finally passing Jason Anderson for the coveted position with two laps remaining after Anderson had a casual crash.
Aaron Plessinger earned the holeshot and led Lap 1 but could not sustain his speed. He fell outside of the top five on Lap 12 and ultimately landed ninth on the grid.
Here are the 450 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 6 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:
Results
Feature Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
450 Supercross Rider Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 6 in Detroit:
1. Cooper Webb, Yamaha
2. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
3. Chase Sexton, KTM
4. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna
5. Justin Cooper, Yamaha
6. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
7. Justin Barcia, GasGas
8. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda
9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM *
10. Justin Hill, KTM
11. Colt Nichols, Suzuki
12. Shane McElrath, Honda
13. Joey Savatgy, Honda
14. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta
15. Jerry Robin, Yamaha
16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki
17. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
18. Kevin Moranz, KTM
19. Grant Harlan, Yamaha
20. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM
21. Justin Starling, GasGas
22. Benny Bloss, Beta
* Holeshot
