Supercross 2025 Detroit preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

The premier dirt bike racers head to Detroit, Michigan, this week for Round 6 of the Monster Energy Supercross and SuperMotocross League seasons and Round 2 of the 250 East divisional championship. With the possible exception of Malcolm Stewart and Max Anstie, riders are hoping this race will be a little less chaotic than what they faced in Tampa, Florida, last week.

Championship-contending riders in both divisions were sidelined last week with injuries. Eli Tomac’s leg got stuck between the bottom of a jump and his foot peg in qualification, resulting in a broken fibula. Thinking it was only a sprained ankle and bruised shin, Tomac mounted up for his heat race and finished seventh. He was well off the pace in the feature and finished two laps down to the leaders.

In the 250 division, Pierce Brown crashed hard and broke his T5 vertebra. He is out for the foreseeable future, but the 250 East field remains stacked.

More attrition: Eli Tomac out with broken leg

But there is a winner for every loser, and after 109 Supercross tries, Stewart added his name to the winners’ list. According to Clinton Fowler from WeWentFast.com, that makes him one of two riders forced to wait more than 100 starts for their first win. Justin Brayton won the 2018 Daytona Supercross race in his 131st start in 2018. Stewart is the 69th rider to win at the premier level in 763 races run since 1974.

Malcolm joins James Stewart as the only brothers to win in Supercross. That record will persist with the announcement that Hunter Lawrence is out for the remainder of the 2025 Supercross series with ligament damage in his shoulder that requires surgery.

Coupled with Tomac’s win in San Diego, Supercross has two riders in their 30s with victories in 2025. That was accomplished only once previously, in 2023, with Tomac and Justin Barcia. Supercross has never had three 30-something riders win in a single season, but Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson have ridden well enough in the first five rounds to challenge that statistic.

For the first time in his career, Chase Sexton successfully defended the red plate in Tampa. His fifth-place finish last week was enough to keep Cooper Webb at bay, and in a head-to-head matchup so far in 2025, Sexton holds the lead with two victories to Webb’s pair of runner-up finishes. However, Webb is much better on the East Coast than he is in the West, with nearly twice as many laps led and 78 percent more wins where the sun rises early.

If Anderson podiums this week, he will tie Bob Hannah for 15th on the combined SuperMotocross wins’ list.

In the 250 division, Anstie, 31, became the fifth oldest class winner. John Dowd earned three wins in 1998 when he was 32-years-old. Martin Davalos was also 32 when he won the 2019 Nashville Supercross.

Through five rounds, the 250 division has not yet produced a repeat winner.

Fans did not get an opportunity to see the 250 East champion Tom Vialle race head-to-head against RJ Hampshire last week. Hampshire ran afoul of a Tuff Blox on the first lap of the 250 Main and got hung up for more than a lap. Detroit should prove different.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Chase Sexton (2 wins, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (4 top-10s)

Justin Hill (3 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (2 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (1 top-10)

Shane McElrath (1 top-10)

250s

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Haiden Deegan (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cole Davies (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Tom Vialle (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Garrett Marchbanks (3 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Cole Thompson (1 top-10)

Chance Hymas (1 top-10)

Cullin Park (1 top-10)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Carson Mumford (1 top-10)

Previous Tampa Winners

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence (Followed by Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen)

2023: Chase Sexton (Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac)

2022: Eli Tomac (Malcolm Stewart, Jason Barcia)

2019: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Chad Reed) *

2017: Eli Tomac (Marvin Musquin, Ryan Dungey)

250s

2024: Austin Forkner (Max Anstie, Daxton Bennick)

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Nate Thrasher, Haiden Deegan)

2022: Jett Lawrence (Cameron McAdoo, Pierce Brown)

2019: Austin Forkner (Jordon Smith, Chase Sexton) *

2017: Jordon Smith (Joey Savatgy, Adam Cianciarulo)

* Triple Crown

