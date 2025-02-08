Malcolm Stewart scores first 450 win in Tampa, Chase Sexton retains the red plate

TAMPA, Florida: Malcolm Stewart pressured Chase Sexton into a mistake late in Round 5 of the Monster Energy Supercross race and took the lead when the red plate holder crashed in the whoops.

“To do this in front of my home crowd, this is a dream come true,” Stewart said from the top of the podium. “I’ve been waiting a long time. In my 15th season doing this, for a split second I wasn’t sure if I could do it. This 32-year-old boy got it done in Tampa.”

Stewart did not get the best of starts. He completed Lap 1 in eighth-place and quickly moved up to fifth. In a chaotic affair, he was in fifth on Laps 2-4, moved up to third on Lap 6 and continued his steady progression. By Lap 9 he was in the runner-up spot and chasing the leader, Sexton down.

Riders feed off the energy of the crowd. The opposite is also true, and in the post race news conference Stewart acknowledged that their intensity played a factor in his win. It not only made him faster, it caused Sexton to alter his lines all the way around the track and ultimately pressured him into a mistake.

Stewart rode to the lead not only in front of his home crowd, but also his brother James Stewart who got to call his first victory.

After apparently damaging his bike in the crash, Sexton fell out of podium consideration and dropped to fifth. Sexton retained the points lead, successfully defending the red plate for the first time in his career with a five-point advantage over Cooper Webb.

It was a race of comers and goers as Webb overcame a poor start of 12th in the opening lap to climb back to second at the checkers.

“The start was good but i ended up spinning out of the gate and that was all she wrote,” Webb said.

Jason Anderson took the final podium spot. In five rounds now, Anderson has earned three podium finishes. All of them have been third-place results with two coming at Anaheim and a seventh-place finish last week in the Glendale, Arizona Triple Crown that has elevated Anderson to third in the points.

Justin Cooper finished fourth.

One other major storyline of the night was the fate of two title contenders. Eli Tomac dabbed his leg in qualification and was questionable for the start of the heat. He advanced into the feature, but faded quickly and rode safely to a 17th-place result — two laps off the pace.

Ken Roczen fared even worse. He was third on Lap 12 when lapped riders created a traffic jam ahead of him. Roczen attempted to thread the needle but struck a lapped rider and crashed hard. His chain came off the bike in the accident and ended his night in 21st.

Hunter Lawrence failed to make the feature after clipping a Tuff Blox crashing hard in his heat. He was slow to rise and did not line up for the Last Chance Qualifier.

Click here for complete 450 feature results

The 250 division was equally chaotic and when the dust settled, Max Anstie had the win. He took the lead on a mid-race restart and held off Daxton Bennick in the first 250 East race of the season.

Anstie earned the holeshot but lost the lead to Pierce Brown early. Brown pulled away from the field but crashed hard on Lap 6 and was carted off the track by the Alpinestars Medical crew.

Brown gave the crowd a thumbs’ up as he was carted off the track by the medical staff and the race complexion changed after a staggered restart with Anstie in the lead.

Bennick chased him for the remainder of the race before settling for second.

“Last year I was on the podium but we had a very hard year from there,” Bennick said. “We ended up getting second. It was cool; little of a comeback story.”

Bennick finished third in his first start of 2024 but could not sustain the momentum and scored only one more top-five finish during the year.

The most unlikely rider on the podium was Cameron McAdoo, however. Racing with a torn ACL, he gutted out his injury and stood on the last step of the podium.

“Honestly, I talked about being grateful last year racing,” McAdoo said. “But I’m so grateful for the strength God gave me to be able to be here racing. It was a difficult day. We’re making the best of it.”

McAdoo was a race day decision entering the race.

Fourth-place Seth Hammaker and Tom Vialle rounded out the top five.

RJ Hampshire crashed early in the race and got hung up on a Tuff Blox before losing a lap. He will start his championship bid with an 18th-place finish in Tampa.

Click here for complete 250 East main results

Pre-race Notes

Sunny skies are overhead with temperatures climbing to 80 degrees contribute to an almost carnival atmosphere as the Monster Energy Supercross series head to the East Coast for the first time in 2025.

As the 250 East division takes center stage for the first time this year, there will be a lot to learn this weekend. Will Tom Vialle or RJ Hampshire get the best start in their quest to earn a second championship.

Cameron McAdoo will be a race day decision with torn ACL Cameron McAdoo tore his ACL in an off-season crash but he will attempt to ride on Saturday.

It is a stacked 250 field: Hampshire has nine combined SuperMotocross wins to his credit. Vialle (four), Austin Forkner (14), Levi Kitchen (seven), Nate Thrasher (five), Cameron McAdoo (three), Max Anstie (two), and Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas and Pierce Brown have one each.

The field will roll off without Jett Lawrence after his injury in Glendale, Arizona, last week. Chase Sexton has the red plate but Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Cooper Webb have an opportunity to wrest it from his grasp.

