Chase Sexton wins Glendale, Jett Lawrence dabs leg and suffers injury in Race 3

Chase Sexton failed to win one of the three features but swept the podium and scored the overall victory in Monster Energy Supercross Round 4 at Glendale, Arizona, by one point over Cooper Webb.

The first two races were chaos,” Sexton told Peacock’s Will Christien. “I had to fight hard to get into position to be on the podium. In the last race, I made a mistake and let Eli (Tomac) get around me. I’m really bummed; I wanted that win but I got the overall win and that’s what we’re here to do.”

Jett Lawrence injures knee, fails to finish Glendale Supercross Jett Lawrence dabbed his leg in a crowd of riders and retired immediately.

With his second victory of the season, Sexton reclaims the red plate over Ken Roczen by two points.

Webb’s path to second in the overall Glendale standings was marked by a win in Race 1, fifth-place finish in Race 2 and finished third in Race 3.

“It’s been a rough go in this stadium,” Webb told Jason Thomas. "[Ricky Carmichael] said I’d be the wildcard in eighth-place this weekend. I’ve heard it all week how I suck here so everyone can shut up.”

Roczen finished third overall with a 4-1-5 and he took that position away from Tomac in the final laps, pushing Tomac back to fourth.

Tomac is currently nine points behind Sexton in third.

Three of the previous red plate holders finished ahead of last year’s defending Supercross champion.

Jett Lawrence got a modest start but left the track favoring his right leg. He was leading the Olympic-style scoring by finishing second in the fist two races but dabbed his foot in the middle of the scrum. He will finish next-to-last after Mitchell Harrison failed to make the gate. As he left the Alpinestars Medical trailer, he told reporters he hyper-extended his knee and felt a sharp pain upon doing so. Updates on his health will most likely come midweek.

Tough sight as Jett Lawrence leaves the medical unit after 450 race 3. #SMX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/FonNNzv0OI — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 2, 2025

Team manager Lars Lindstrom provided an update after Lawrence left the medical hauler, telling NBC’s Will Christien that he is hopeful Lawrence suffered a “stinger” and that no further damage occurred.

Lawrence fell to fifth in the championship standings after finishing eighth overall.

Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five with results of fifth, ninth, and fourth.

In the 250 division, Jordon Smith took the lead early in Race 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross Triple Crown at Glendale, Arizona, and gave Factory Triumph their first overall win. In three features, Smith swept the podium after finishing second in Race 1, third in Race 2, and winning the final race.

“It’s unbelievable getting the first win for the Triumph brand,” Smith told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “This turned into the career for the brand as well. ... The bike is amazing and a lot of people may have questioned me leaving Star, but I believed in these guys from Day 1.”

Haiden Deegan finished third and second in the first two races and had a shot at the victory, but uncharacteristically poor starts in all three races caught up to him. He finished second overall with nine points to Smith’s six.

“It was a good ride on the day,” Deegan told Peacock’s Will Christien. “Happy with second on the day.”

Entering the final race, Cole Davies had a distinct advantage after winning the first two races, but he crashed on the first lap and had to come through the field. He could only mount the charge to eighth, but it was enough to give him third-place overall in the Olympic-style scoring.

“I didn’t get off to a great start (in Race 3) and a rider landed on a Tuff Blox in front of me and I landed on the Tuff Blox,” Davies said. “There’s not much I could have done there except get a better start.”

Julien Beaumer held onto the red plate after finishing fourth overall. He has a two-point advantage over Smith and three over Deegan.

Drew Adams crashed in qualification and broke his collarbone after having such a great debut last week.

