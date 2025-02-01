Chase Sexton wins Glendale, Jett Lawrence dabs leg and suffers injury in Race 3
Chase Sexton won the overall without winning a race as Jett Lawrence injured his knee.
Chase Sexton failed to win one of the three features but swept the podium and scored the overall victory in Monster Energy Supercross Round 4 at Glendale, Arizona, by one point over Cooper Webb.
The first two races were chaos,” Sexton told Peacock’s Will Christien. “I had to fight hard to get into position to be on the podium. In the last race, I made a mistake and let Eli (Tomac) get around me. I’m really bummed; I wanted that win but I got the overall win and that’s what we’re here to do.”
With his second victory of the season, Sexton reclaims the red plate over Ken Roczen by two points.
Webb’s path to second in the overall Glendale standings was marked by a win in Race 1, fifth-place finish in Race 2 and finished third in Race 3.
“It’s been a rough go in this stadium,” Webb told Jason Thomas. "[Ricky Carmichael] said I’d be the wildcard in eighth-place this weekend. I’ve heard it all week how I suck here so everyone can shut up.”
Roczen finished third overall with a 4-1-5 and he took that position away from Tomac in the final laps, pushing Tomac back to fourth.
Tomac is currently nine points behind Sexton in third.
Three of the previous red plate holders finished ahead of last year’s defending Supercross champion.
Jett Lawrence got a modest start but left the track favoring his right leg. He was leading the Olympic-style scoring by finishing second in the fist two races but dabbed his foot in the middle of the scrum. He will finish next-to-last after Mitchell Harrison failed to make the gate. As he left the Alpinestars Medical trailer, he told reporters he hyper-extended his knee and felt a sharp pain upon doing so. Updates on his health will most likely come midweek.
Tough sight as Jett Lawrence leaves the medical unit after 450 race 3. #SMX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/FonNNzv0OI— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 2, 2025
Team manager Lars Lindstrom provided an update after Lawrence left the medical hauler, telling NBC’s Will Christien that he is hopeful Lawrence suffered a “stinger” and that no further damage occurred.
Lawrence fell to fifth in the championship standings after finishing eighth overall.
Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five with results of fifth, ninth, and fourth.
In the 250 division, Jordon Smith took the lead early in Race 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross Triple Crown at Glendale, Arizona, and gave Factory Triumph their first overall win. In three features, Smith swept the podium after finishing second in Race 1, third in Race 2, and winning the final race.
“It’s unbelievable getting the first win for the Triumph brand,” Smith told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “This turned into the career for the brand as well. ... The bike is amazing and a lot of people may have questioned me leaving Star, but I believed in these guys from Day 1.”
Haiden Deegan finished third and second in the first two races and had a shot at the victory, but uncharacteristically poor starts in all three races caught up to him. He finished second overall with nine points to Smith’s six.
“It was a good ride on the day,” Deegan told Peacock’s Will Christien. “Happy with second on the day.”
Entering the final race, Cole Davies had a distinct advantage after winning the first two races, but he crashed on the first lap and had to come through the field. He could only mount the charge to eighth, but it was enough to give him third-place overall in the Olympic-style scoring.
“I didn’t get off to a great start (in Race 3) and a rider landed on a Tuff Blox in front of me and I landed on the Tuff Blox,” Davies said. “There’s not much I could have done there except get a better start.”
Julien Beaumer held onto the red plate after finishing fourth overall. He has a two-point advantage over Smith and three over Deegan.
Drew Adams crashed in qualification and broke his collarbone after having such a great debut last week.
Jett Lawrence got a modest start but left the track favoring his leg. He was leading the Olympic-style scoring entering this race but dabbed his foot in the middle of a scrum.
Eli Tomac, who had terrible starts in Races 1 & 2, took the lead early. Chase Sexton had much better results in the first two races and he chased Tomac throughout the race.
Cooper Webb rounded out the top three on Lap 4. As they ran, Sexton was in position to take the overall but Webb will have it if he can make the pass.
Fourth-place Hunter Lawrence and Justin Barcia round out the top five.
With Lawrence’s problems, he is currently scored eighth overall in the Olympic-style scoring.
Roczen grabs fifth from Barcia and that will move him onto the overall podium, displacing the winner Tomac in the process.
Click here for complete 450 Race 3 results
Click here for overall results
Michael Mosiman took the lead as catastrophe struck Cole Davies. He won the first two races but fell on Lap 1.
On Lap 2, Jordon Smith took the lead. He had the overall lead as they ran.
There’s a great battle between Julien Beaumer and Jo Shimoda for third but Haiden Deegan lurked.
Deegan gets the spot from Shimoda on Lap 3.
Beaumer and Mosiman were swapping positions on the track, which allowed Smith to get a 1.4-second lead.
Davies recovers to run eighth on Lap 10. This would give him a podium position.
Smith won Race 3 and scores the first win for Factory Triumph.
Beaumer in second and Mosiman took the other two podium positions.
Fourth-place Deegan and Shimoda rounded out the top five.
Click here for 250 W Race 3 results
Click here for overall results
In Race 2, Ken Roczen got the best start while Race 1 Cooper Webb struggled out of the gate.
Eli Tomac was anemic on the start for the second straight race. He’s ninth on Lap 3.
At the front, Jett Lawrence was in second and Jason Anderson third.
Tomac moved into the top five on Lap 5.
On Lap 7, Tomac catches up to Sexton but misjudged a jump and loses ground.
The top four were separated by 4.3 seconds on Lap 10 as time ran off the regulation clock.
Roczen held on for the victory by 1.5 seconds over Lawrence. This was Roczen’s first TC win since 2020 in Arlington
Sexton and Tomac had a thrilling battle in the closing laps. Sexton grabbed third; Tomac was fourth.
Webb got around Anderson on the final lap and was still in the hunt for the overall victory.
Lawrence holds a slight advantage of one point over Roczen heading into Race 2. Sexton and Webb were one point further back in a tie for third.
Click here for complete 450 Race 2 results
Points after Race 2
Julien Beaumer got a strong start for the second time and crashed on Lap 1 - again.
Cole Davies was the beneficiary of Beaumer’s mistake for the second straight race. He led over Michael Mosiman and Haiden Deegan on Lap 2.
Beaumer dropped all the way to the back this time, but was up to 13th on Lap 2.
Garrett Marchbanks fell on Lap 3.
Beaumer moved into the top 10 on Lap 4 and was ninth on Lap 5. Coty Schock was the next rider in his sights.
Schock and Beaumer got around Hunter Yoder.
Beaumer got to seventh on the white flag lap. Davies led Deegan by 2.6 seconds.
Davies held on for the win with Deegan lined up second.
Jordon Smith took the final podium spot.
Mosiman continues his comeback from last year’s injury to finish fourth with Anthony Bourdon rounding out the top five.
Click here for complete 250 W Race 2 results
Points after Race 2
Cooper Webb gets the best start and takes an early lead. Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence were close behind while Eli Tomac began well outside the top 10.
Jett takes second from Hunter. Tomac moved up to ninth on Lap 3.
Ken Roczen made some moves and gets up to fourth. Tomac was still way behind in eighth.
Roczen climbs onto the podium on Lap 7 after getting around Hunter.
Two laps later, Chase Sexton moves around Hunter and is up to fourth now.
Make that third for Sexton on Lap 10. Since winning the opener, Sexton has struggled.
With a minute plus a lap to go, Jett is closing in on Webb.
Webb allowed Jett to close to within .9 seconds but put on the afterburner on the white flag lap as Jett skids off track briefly.
Sexton secured third.
Fourth-place Roczen and Hunter round out the top five.
On the final lap, Tomac got around Malcolm Stewart for sixth. He’s not out of contention for the overall, but it will be difficult from here.
“Man it feels good to win again. It gives me that belief,” Webb said from the top of the box.
Julien Beaumer earned the holeshot, but he lost his front wheel early and collected half the field. Jo Shimoda was in the crash. That cannot help his two broken fingers.
That allowed Cole Davies, Jordon Smith, and Haiden Deegan to ascend to the podium positions.
Beaumer fell to ninth. This could hurt his chances for the overall victory.
On Lap 5, Michael Mosiman took third from Deegan after the defending SMX champion spun out.
Two laps later, Deegan and Beaumer were separated by one position.
Mosiman falls. Deegan moved up to the last podium position and Beaumer is up to fourth, but five seconds were between them.
Davies continued his remarkable rookie season by holding Smith off.
Deegan stood on the final podium step.
Beaumer recovered to finish fourth as Garrett Marchbanks returned after missing last week’s race to finish fifth.
Click here for complete 250 W Race 1 results
Hear from Deegan and Juju after their mishaps in 250 race 1 🗣️#SMX #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/KYzR3t6igA— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 2, 2025
Anthony Rodriguez took the lead early with Fredrik Noren who riding well until he crashed. Noren will take a ride to the medical trailer.
Hunter Schlosser inherited second with Noren’s crash but he was overtaken by Colt Nichols for the runner-up position.
Mitchell Harrison has the final transfer position but Cade Clason, Justin Rodbell, and Kevin Moranz are in a fierce contest to challenge.
And then Schlosser drops out of the battle, allowing Clason to take the final slot.
Billy Laninovich earned the holeshot but was passed by TJ Albright early.
Lux Turner also got around Laninovich and tracked Albright down for the lead. Turner took the top spot on Lap 4.
Turner held on for the lead. Laninovich passes Albright for second with Brad West taking the final position.
But West had to survive a serious challenge from Nico Koch on the last lap. Koch made the pass and then tucked his front wheel to crash.
In the mock holeshot, Jett Lawrence got the jump, which could be bad news for the competition, especially after he was capable of posting the fastest lap of 58.097 seconds. Lawrence’s second and third laps was also faster than the field.
Chase Sexton (58.663) was .565 seconds behind him.
Eli Tomac (58.757) is fast enough to keep his name in the conversation for a ninth Triple Crown win.
Ken Roczen (58.886) and Jason Anderson (59.498) round out the top five.
Click here for complete 450 Qualification 2 results
On the positive side of the bubble, Justin Barcia (18th), Shane McElrath (17th), and Joey Savatgy (16th) go directly into the evening program.
Jerry Robin (19th), Colt Nichols (20th), Fredrik Noren (21st), and Mitchell Harrison (22nd) are the four fastest of those who will have to race the LCQ.
Midway through Qualification 2, Julien Beaumer tucked his front wheel and hit the deck. And on his next lap, he was held up by Cole Davies and another rider before settling into second as they ran.
Beaumer puts that behind him and heads to the top of the board.
Beaumer will end this session with the fastest time of 59.778. That is .761 seconds better than Haiden Deegan.
Jordon Smith (1:00.572) lands third.
Fourth-place Davies (1:01.006) and Anthony Bourdon (1:01.551) round out the top five. Those times are the fastest in the combined sessions.
Click here for complete results from 250 Qualification 2
The top 18 lock into the evening program with Cole Thompson taking the final position. Dylan Walsh (17th) and Joshua Varize (16th) were also near the bubble.
As expected, Jett Lawrence (59.327) finds speed when it matters and ends 450 Qualification 1 at the top of the board.
Chase Sexton is the only other rider to crack the one-minute mark.
Cooper Webb (1:00.014), Ken Roczen (1:00.161), and Malcolm Stewart (1:00.365) round out the top five.
Eli Tomac was setting up to make one last fast lap, but ran out of time when a red cross flag waved. He landed seventh on the chart.
Both divisions will have one more qualification session.
Aaron Plessinger in 17th and Kyle Chisholm (18th) are on the bubble to move directly into the night show.
Click here for complete 450 Qualification 1 results
Let’s take a lap with Eli Tomac here in Glendale ⏱️#SMX #SupercrossLIVE #Yamaha pic.twitter.com/3LrsrDaMLB— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 1, 2025
Midway through 250 Qualification 1, Haiden Deegan and Julien Beaumer renew their rivalry at the head of the pack.
Beaumer ends the session on top with a lap of 1:00.934, pushing Deegan (1:01.435) back to second. Beaumer downplays his speed in a post-session interview.
Cole Davies (1:01.458) back to third.
Fourth-place Jordon Smith and Drew Adams round out the top five.
Eli Tomac (1:00.362) and Ken Roczen (1:01.264) make the best first impression in Glendale, posting the fastest and second-fastest laps.
Chase Sexton (1:01.266) is only two-thousandths of a second behind the red plate holder, however.
Fourth place Jason Anderson (1:02.023) and Jett Lawrence (1:02.571) round out the top five.
Don’t be overly concerned about Lawrence, however, he typically does not show his hand until the final minutes of qualification.
Click here for complete 450 Group A results
Click here for combined 450 practice results
Cole Davies (01:03.343) showed a lot of speed in Free Practice for the 250 division but he was overtaken on the final lap by Julien Beaumer (01:02.938) in the final laps.
Jordon Smith rounded out the top three in 250s with Haiden Deegan back in fourth and Drew Adams fifth.
Garrett Marchbanks (1:04.906) is back this week after missing Anaheim 2 and he shows early speed in the 250 Group A session.
Click here for complete 250 West Group A results
Click here for combined 250 West practice results
250 FP times— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 1, 2025
Check out all the live timing on the SMX app! https://t.co/r16xcC40Xd#SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/76F0mtwukI
Betting predictions, odds, picks, Round 4 at Glendale
Jett, Hunter Lawrence sue former agent
Jorge Prado (shoulder) to miss remainder of SX
SuperMotocross tickets, track maps
What riders said after A2
Anaheim 2 450 results | 250 results
Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan win Anaheim 2
Drew Adams debuts at A2
Ty Masterpool, Stilez Robertson out of Supercross A2
Betting lines, odds, predictions for A1
Jett and Hunter Lawrence fire agent