Drew Adams makes Supercross debut at Anaheim 2

Drew Adams made his Monster Energy Supercross debut Saturday in Round 3 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with the ninth-fastest lap in Free Practice.

Adams was pressed into service as relief for the injured Ty Masterpool, who broke two fingers in a crash last week in San Diego during the feature. Masterpool was not originally scheduled to ride in this division but was moved from the East when Levi Kitchen failed to mount up for the 250 West season opener at Anaheim two weeks ago do to illness.

With a time of 1:03.605, Adams was 2.4 seconds slower than 250 leader Jordon Smith but is well inside the top 20. If he keeps this pace through qualification, he will be part of the evening program.

The rookie made a name for himself by winning multiple divisions of the prestigious Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals, including the 250 Pro Sport contest.

Adams’ professional debut came last year in the Pro Motocross season finale when he finished 12th overall with a 15th in Moto 1 and 11th in Moto 2.

Adams also won three of five Supercross Futures races last year and finished second in the finale in Salt Lake City.

Adams’ speed held up during the night show with a fifth-place finish in his heat and an eighth in the feature.

