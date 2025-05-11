Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
Published May 10, 2025 10:10 PM
The Truist Championship will award $3.6 million to the winner Sunday at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse will be paid out in the sixth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule (payout will be updated at the conclusion of the final round):
- WIN: $3.6 million
- 2nd: $2.16 million
- 3rd: $1.36 million
- 4th: $960,000
- 5th: $800,000
- 6th: $720,000
- 7th: $670,000
- 8th: $620,000
- 9th: $580,000
- 10th: $540,000
- 11th: $500,000
- 12th: $460,000
- 13th: $420,000
- 14th: $380,000
- 15th: $260,000
- 16th: $340,000
- 17th: $320,000
- 18th: $300,000
- 19th: $280,000
- 20th: $260,000
- 21st: $240,000
- 22nd: $223,000
- 23rd: $207,500
- 24th: $190,000
- 25th: $175,000
- 26th: $159,000
- 27th: $152,500
- 28th: $146,000
- 29th: $140,000
- 30th: $134,000
- 31st: $128,500
- 32nd: $122,500
- 33rd: $116,500
- 34th: $111,000
- 35th: $106,500
- 36th: $101,500
- 37th: $96,500
- 38th: $92,500
- 39th: $88,500
- 40th: $84,000
- 41st: $80,000
- 42nd: $76,000
- 43rd: $72,000
- 44th: $68,000
- 45th: $64,000
- 46th: $60,000
- 47th: $56,000
- 48th: $53,000
- 49th: $50,000
- 50th: $49,000
- 51st: $48,000
- 52nd: $47,000
- 53rd: $46,000
- 54th: $46,000
- 55th: $45,500
- 56th: $45,000
- 57th: $44,500
- 58th: $44,000
- 59th: $43,500
- 60th: $43,000
- 61st: $42,500
- 62nd: $42,000
- 63rd: $41,500
- 64th: $41,000
- 65th: $40,500
- 66th: $40,000
- 67th: $39,500
- 68th: $39,000
- 69th: $38,000
- 70th: $37,500
- 71st: $37,000
- 72nd: $36,000