Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse

  
Published May 10, 2025 10:10 PM

The Truist Championship will award $3.6 million to the winner Sunday at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse will be paid out in the sixth of eight signature events on the PGA Tour schedule (payout will be updated at the conclusion of the final round):

  • WIN: $3.6 million
  • 2nd: $2.16 million
  • 3rd: $1.36 million
  • 4th: $960,000
  • 5th: $800,000
  • 6th: $720,000
  • 7th: $670,000
  • 8th: $620,000
  • 9th: $580,000
  • 10th: $540,000
  • 11th: $500,000
  • 12th: $460,000
  • 13th: $420,000
  • 14th: $380,000
  • 15th: $260,000
  • 16th: $340,000
  • 17th: $320,000
  • 18th: $300,000
  • 19th: $280,000
  • 20th: $260,000
  • 21st: $240,000
  • 22nd: $223,000
  • 23rd: $207,500
  • 24th: $190,000
  • 25th: $175,000
  • 26th: $159,000
  • 27th: $152,500
  • 28th: $146,000
  • 29th: $140,000
  • 30th: $134,000
  • 31st: $128,500
  • 32nd: $122,500
  • 33rd: $116,500
  • 34th: $111,000
  • 35th: $106,500
  • 36th: $101,500
  • 37th: $96,500
  • 38th: $92,500
  • 39th: $88,500
  • 40th: $84,000
  • 41st: $80,000
  • 42nd: $76,000
  • 43rd: $72,000
  • 44th: $68,000
  • 45th: $64,000
  • 46th: $60,000
  • 47th: $56,000
  • 48th: $53,000
  • 49th: $50,000
  • 50th: $49,000
  • 51st: $48,000
  • 52nd: $47,000
  • 53rd: $46,000
  • 54th: $46,000
  • 55th: $45,500
  • 56th: $45,000
  • 57th: $44,500
  • 58th: $44,000
  • 59th: $43,500
  • 60th: $43,000
  • 61st: $42,500
  • 62nd: $42,000
  • 63rd: $41,500
  • 64th: $41,000
  • 65th: $40,500
  • 66th: $40,000
  • 67th: $39,500
  • 68th: $39,000
  • 69th: $38,000
  • 70th: $37,500
  • 71st: $37,000
  • 72nd: $36,000