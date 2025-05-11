2025 IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Vanthoor, BMW stay perfect on the pole

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
PGA TOUR - WGC - 2000 NEC Championship - File Photos
Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’

Top Clips

kansastrucks2025.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250510.jpg
What riders said after Salt Lake City Supercross
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
How Deegan ‘put the work in’ from beginning to end

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
PGA TOUR - WGC - 2000 NEC Championship - File Photos
Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’

Top Clips

kansastrucks2025.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250510.jpg
What riders said after Salt Lake City Supercross
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
How Deegan ‘put the work in’ from beginning to end

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Vanthoor, BMW stay perfect on the pole

  
Published May 10, 2025 11:54 PM

Dries Vanthoor remained perfect in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying this season, putting the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 on pole position for the fourth consecutive race.

In starting first for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race (3 p.m., NBC and Peacock), Vanthoor became the first with four consecutive poles since 2011 (when Ricky Taylor qualified first in six consecutive events).

“For sure I’m very happy to have four consecutive poles,” said Vanthoor, who co-drives with Philipp Eng. “A bit sad that I don’t have any wins out of them, but we have a chance now to make that happen tomorrow. It’s important that we put that behind us and come away from here answering a different question than: ‘When are we going to win?’ ”

STARTING GRIDS: Click here for the Laguna Seca starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

The first three races of the season have ended with the same winner in the Grand Touring Prototype category as the No. 7 963 of Porsche Penske Motorsport is unbeaten this year.

Vanthoor and Eng finished a season-best third in the Grand Prix of Long Beach last month.

“We’re very motivated and we are going to push hard tomorrow in every area and every aspect,” Vanthoor said after turning his pole lap of 1 minute, 12.854 seconds. “Hopefully, we will get the result we deserve. ... “It’s much needed from our side, because I think it’s obvious we haven’t been executing flawless races. Too many mistakes, but I think we’ve been really working hard since the last race to come here fully prepared.”

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2025 IMSA Laguna Seca on NBC, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules
Rahal BMWS among those trying to stop Porsche Penske’s unbeaten run this season.

Matt Campbell qualified second in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, followed by teammate Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 963.

The 11 hybrid prototypes in GTP were separated by 0.864 seconds on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.
HLs: Monterey SportsCar Championship qualifying
Watch qualifying highlights for the IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course:

GTD Pro: Giacamo Altoè, No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3, 1:20.731

GTD: Kenton Koch, No. 32 Korthoff Competition Motors Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1:20.810

LAGUNA SECA QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

Starting lineup

Lineup by row

Lineup by car number

Results

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

Weather report

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II