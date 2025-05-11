2025 IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Vanthoor, BMW stay perfect on the pole

Dries Vanthoor remained perfect in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying this season, putting the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 on pole position for the fourth consecutive race.

In starting first for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race (3 p.m., NBC and Peacock), Vanthoor became the first with four consecutive poles since 2011 (when Ricky Taylor qualified first in six consecutive events).

“For sure I’m very happy to have four consecutive poles,” said Vanthoor, who co-drives with Philipp Eng. “A bit sad that I don’t have any wins out of them, but we have a chance now to make that happen tomorrow. It’s important that we put that behind us and come away from here answering a different question than: ‘When are we going to win?’ ”

STARTING GRIDS: Click here for the Laguna Seca starting lineup l Lineup by row l Lineup by car number

The first three races of the season have ended with the same winner in the Grand Touring Prototype category as the No. 7 963 of Porsche Penske Motorsport is unbeaten this year.

Vanthoor and Eng finished a season-best third in the Grand Prix of Long Beach last month.

“We’re very motivated and we are going to push hard tomorrow in every area and every aspect,” Vanthoor said after turning his pole lap of 1 minute, 12.854 seconds. “Hopefully, we will get the result we deserve. ... “It’s much needed from our side, because I think it’s obvious we haven’t been executing flawless races. Too many mistakes, but I think we’ve been really working hard since the last race to come here fully prepared.”

Matt Campbell qualified second in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963, followed by teammate Felipe Nasr in the No. 7 963.

The 11 hybrid prototypes in GTP were separated by 0.864 seconds on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, California.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course:

GTD Pro: Giacamo Altoè, No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3, 1:20.731

GTD: Kenton Koch, No. 32 Korthoff Competition Motors Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1:20.810

