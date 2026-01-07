Packers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game

The Chicago Bears (11-6) are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Winners of the NFC North and the No. 2 seed in the conference, Caleb Williams and co. host the seventh seed, the Green Bay Packers (9-7-1) Saturday night at Soldier Field. The Packers are in the postseason for the third straight year and the fifth time in the last six seasons.

This is just the third time these rivals have met in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers knocked off Jay Cutler and the Bears 21-14 in the NFC Championship in 2010 gaining a measure of revenge for their loss to Chicago in 1941 by the score of 33-14.

The Packers enter the playoffs having lost four in a row including an OT thriller to the Bears in Chicago, 22-16, on December 20. We can throw out the final week of the season, a 16-3 loss to the Vikings because Green Bay sat most of their starters opting for rest over a potential win. Having lost Micah Parsons (knee) a few weeks ago to a season-ending injury, no question Matt LaFleur recognized he could ill afford to lose another starter in what he saw as a meaningless final game of the regular season.

At one time among the hottest teams in football, the Chicago Bears have lost their last two games and three of their last five. Caleb Williams has reached a new level under Head Coach Ben Johnson but there are still moments when the offense stalls. Two weeks ago, the second-year signal caller threw for 330 yards and a couple touchdowns in a 42-38 loss at San Francisco but last week managed just 212 yards in a loss at home to Detroit.

What version of the Bears takes the field Saturday night? Is Williams “built for these moments” as he proclaimed earlier this week? And was the week off for Green Bay the tonic that team needed to take Round 3 of this season’s series against the Chicago?

Lets dive into the matchup a little deeper and look at the playoff histories of these teams, their current quarterbacks, injuries, and a few stats and trends for each.

Game Details and How to Watch the Packers vs. the Bears live Saturday

Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Soldier Field

Soldier Field City: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Network/Streaming: Amazon PV

Game Odds: Packers at Bears

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-118), Chicago Bears (-102)

Green Bay Packers (-118), Chicago Bears (-102) Spread: Packers -1.5

Packers -1.5 Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Green Bay -1.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Playoff History: Packers and Bears

Green Bay Packers

All-Time Record: 37-27

Wild Card Round: 11-6

Divisional Round: 11-12

NFC Championship: 5-6

Super Bowl: 4-1

Pre-1966: 6-2

Chicago Bears

All-Time Record: 17-20

Wild Card Round: 2-4

Divisional Round: 6-8

NFC Championship: 2-3

Super Bowl: 1-1

Pre-1966: 6-4

Quarterback Matchup: Packers at Bears

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 12/20 at Chicago – 8-13, 77yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Was not Sacked, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 15GP, 291-439, 3381yds, 23TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 21 times, 47 carries for 199yds rushing

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 1/4 vs. Detroit – 20-33, 212yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 1 carry for 1yd rushing

Season: 17GP, 330-568, 3942yds, 27TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 24 times, 77 carries for 388yds rushing

Packers at Bears: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Bears’ last playoff win was a 35-24 win over Seattle in the 2010 postseason

Josh Jacobs sat out last week’s game after being held to 39 yards on 16 carries the previous 2 weeks

sat out last week’s game after being held to 39 yards on 16 carries the previous 2 weeks The Packers are 7-10 ATS this season

The Bears are 10-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Packers’ 17 games this season (9-8)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Bears’ 17 games this season (8-8-1)

Green Bay leads the all-time series against the Bears, 109-97-6

Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears? Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the upcoming Packers vs. Bears matchup in the wild card around and question if Green Bay can turn things around against its division rival.

Packers Player Injuries

QB Malik Willis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game RT Zach Tom (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DT Warren Brinson (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Javon Bullard (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Bo Melton (knee) has been ruled OUT of Saturday’s game

Bears Player Injuries

WR Rome Odunze (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR DJ Moore (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Jahdae Walker (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LT Ozzy Trapilo (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game OT Braxton Jones (knee) was designated to return from the IR Tuesday

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Packers and the Bears

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bears +1.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bears +1.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 45.5.

