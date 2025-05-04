How to watch 2025 IMSA Laguna Seca on NBC, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

Bobby Rahal is getting using to his BMW 8 Hybrid V8 cars being at the forefront of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races this season.

So it’s fitting the U.S. auto racing legend will kick things off for the Monterey SportsCar Championship on Sunday, May 11.

Rahal will be the grand marshal for the fourth round of the IMSA season, giving the command to start engines for two-hour, 40-minute race (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) around the historic road course on the Montnerey Peninsula.

“It’s a great honor and privilege to be the grand marshal at obviously what is one of my favorite tracks,” said Rahal, who made his Laguna Seca debut in 1976 with a Formula Atlantic race. “There’s been a lot of success here, both as a driver and as an owner. It’s a real thrill to have part of the racetrack named after you. Going out to Laguna, one of the crown jewels really of American road racing circuits, it was a thrill then, and it’s a thrill even today.”

#7: Porsche Penske Motorsports, Porsche 963, GTP: Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron, #25: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Connor De Phillippi, Nick Yelloly, start The No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 and No. 25 BMW M Team RLL M Hybrid V8 at the start of last year’s Laguna Seca race (Michael L. Levitt/LAT Images).

The straightaway at Laguna Seca leading to its famous Corkscrew turn was renamed more than a decade ago in honor of Rahal, who will be at the track on multiple race weekends in 2025 with his IndyCar and IMSA teams.

It’s been a swift start for the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL M Hybrid V8, which has won the Grand Touring Prototype pole position in three consectuive races with driver Dries Vanthoor to start the 2025 season.

After lagging through the first two years of IMSA’s revamped premier hybirid prototype category, Rahal’s cars have improved in a critical season. But some driver, team and tactical errors have contributed to an absence from vcitory lane as the Porsche Penske Motorsport No. 7 963 has swept the first three races.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able quite put it all together,” said Rahal, who hinted the BMW teams have tweaked their pit stops for Laguna Seca. “Come race day, we’ve had on-track, but lapped traffic at Daytona and Sebring hurt our chances at the end of the race. Looking at Long Beach, we got held up in the pits a little bit and that’s all it took, I’m afraid.

“So, we’ve got to hopefully complete the job this time around. We were pretty quick there last year, so we have a reasonable chance. ... We’ve learned more about the car this year. The Laguna track, especially since they repaved it (in 2023), that’s kind of come into our wheelhouse a bit.”

There is a sense of urgency for Rahal, whose sports car teams have been racing BMWs in GT and prototype classes since 2008. It’s a contract year for RLL with the German manufacturer, and multiple outlets have reported that BMW has been considering options with other teams for 2026.

“I don’t want to get into the specifics of that, but we’re obviously hoping to continue this long relationship that we’ve had with BMW that’s dated back to 2008,” Rahal said. “I know you see some of these articles and a lot of guessing and a lot of speculation, but there’s three quarters of the season left. For us and BMW Motorsport, it’s the same thing. Everybody’s just really focused on this coming race and the race after that and after that and after that.

“We go win some races, and that solves a lot of problems. So that’s what we’re intending to do.”

But the competition is very stiff in IMSA’s top class, which will feature 11 entries and five manufacturers at Laguna Seca. Acura, Cadillac and Aston Martin will be battling BMW to detrhone the unbeaten Porsche.

“It speaks volumes about IMSA the number of manufacturers that are involved in all classes,” Rahal said. “It’s phenomenal how many of all types are involved in in sports car racing and IMSA today compared to years ago. And the complexity of these cars is, in some respects, they may be more complex than a Formula 1 car. It’s just at a different level.

“I think the GTP category but IMSA as a whole is just in a phenomenal place right now, and we haven’t seen anything like this maybe ever.”

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2025 IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca:

2025 IMSA Laguna Seca SportsCar Championship

WHEN: Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

DISTANCE: A two-hour, 40-minute race on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course in Monterey, Califiornia.

FORECAST: According to Weather Underground, it’s expected to be 47 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 36-car field in the GTP, GTD Pro and GTD classes for the 2025 IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca.

How to Watch IMSA at Laguna Seca

TV/STREAMING: The Monterey SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11.

The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Brian Till and Calvin Fish. Dave Burns, Chris Wilner and Matt Yocum are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins May 11 at 3 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA Laguna Seca SportsCar schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

Friday, May 9

11:25-11:45 a.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

12:10-1:10 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

1:25-2:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

3:10-3:40 p.m.: Mustang Challenge practice

4-5 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

5:20-6:50 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

7:10-7:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

8:10-8:25 p.m.: Mustang Challenge qualifying

8:40-9:15 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

Saturday, May 10

11-11:35 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

11:50 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 1 (Peacock)

12:55-2:25 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

3:45-5:45 p.m.: Michelinn Pilot Challenge WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 (Peacock)

6:15-7:25 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

7:45-8:35 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 (Peacock)

Sunday, May 11

11:25 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 2 (Peacock)

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 (Peacock)

3:10-5:50 p.m.: TireRack.com Monterey SportsCar Championship (NBC, Peacock)

2025 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Porsche Penske’s Felipe Nasr closes Rolex 24 at Daytona win for second conseuctive year

ROUND 2: Porsche Penske Motorsport sweeps top two spots at Twelve Hours of Sebring

ROUND 3: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect with Porsche in victory at Long Beach

