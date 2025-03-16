Twelve Hours of Sebring results: Porsche Penske Motorsport sweeps top two spots

Felipe Nasr maintained his perfect start to the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, winning the 73rd Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring for Porsche Penske Motorsport’s No. 7 963.

Nasr, who co-drives with Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor, won by 2.239 seconds over Porsche Penske No. 6 963 teammate Mathieu Jaminet, who co-drives with Matt Campbell and Kevin Estre.

Just as flawlessly as he handed the closing stint of his second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona victory in January, Nasr was in complete control over the last 31 minutes after a final restart.

“It’s just incredible,” Nasr told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee. “I’m speechless. What a job the whole team did. We like winning.”

Nick Yelloly finished third in the Meyer Shank Racing No. 93 Acura ARX-06 that he shares with Renger van der Zande and three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou. The No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac finished fourth, and the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 rounded out the top five.

It’s the second overall victory at Sebring for team owner Roger Penske and his first since 2008.

At Daytona, Tandy became the first sports car driver in history with overall victories in the four major 24-hour races (Daytona, Le Mans, Spa, Nurburgring). With his first overall win at Sebring, the dream season continued for Tandy, who also has won the overall in the Petit Le Mans.

Winners in other categories:

—LMP2: No. 43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07

—GTD Pro: No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

—GTD: No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

