Twelve Hours of Sebring live updates: Cadillac leads, Wayne Taylor fumes, BMW pole-sitter penalized for start

It’s been a typically eventful first 90 minutes of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Jack Aitken was leading in the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R (which was unable to qualify Friday because of a software problem) after penalties and pit miscues affected Porsche Penske Motorsport and Team RLL BMW.

After a penalty to pole-sitter Dries Vanthoor for changing lanes in the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 before the start, Felipe Nasr led in Porsche Penske’s No. 7 963 through the first hour before a pit stop sequence under caution.

Despite being low on energy, the top six cars in the Grand Touring Prototype category stayed on track when the pits opened under yellow. According to NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee, the call to pit came too late for Nasr to avoid a commitment line violation for the car with consecutive victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Team Mathieu Jaminet followed suit in the No. 6 963 as did the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 and the BMWs.

Romain Grosjean inherited the lead for the restart, but his No. 63 Lamborghini SC63 failed to get up to speed and fell from first to 12th at the green flag as Aitken moved to the front. NBC Sports pit reporter Matt Yocum said the team apologized to Grosjean on the radio for being caught off guard by the restart.

The race was under yellow for the second time after the No. 023 Ferarri suffered a heavy front-end crash in Turn 13 after being bumped off course by the No. 10 Cadillac being driven by Ricky Taylor.

Taylor was given a stop and go penalty plus 60 seconds for the contact, which team owner Wayne Taylor said was the result of a throttle problem on the No. 10. The car lost two laps in the pits under yellow while trying to fix the accelerator and then lost another lap serving the penalty.

“The fact that they would see us losing two laps and bring us in for stop and go and 60 seconds is absolutely ridiculous,” Wayne Taylor told Yocum during the Peacock broadcast, apparently expressing frustration at IMSA chief steward Beaux Barfield. “He’s done this before in races, and I don’t see how he can justify any of this. It’s really pissed me off. Does he not understand anything?”

A third yellow flag flew at the 1-hour, 25-minute mark after the No. 18 LMP2 ORECA smashed into a tire barrier in a heavy impact that destroyed its left front.

HOUR 1: Click here for overall results l By category

Start: Vanthoor penalized on pole

Pole-sitter Dries Vanthoor was penalized for an illegal lane change before the start of the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Vanthoor, who had qualified first for the second consecutive race to start the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, moved to his right and across the middle of the track just before the green flag.

The penalty was called during the race’s first caution flag, and Vanthoor had to wait until the Lap 6 restart to serve his drive-through penalty in the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 for Team RLL BMW.

Felipe Nasr inherited the lead in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 that has consecutive victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Mathieu Jaminet was third in Porsche Penske’s No. 6 963.

Team owner Roger Penske is seeking his second overall victory at Sebring International Raceway and first since 2008.

After the penalty, Vanthoor fell to 23d in the standings behind all the Grand Touring Prototype and LMP2 cars.

In his first full-time season in IMSA, Vanthoor has made mistakes in the first stint of consecutive races. In the Rolex 24 at Daytona, he brushed the wall and parked at an awkward angle on the No. 24 team’s first pit stop (which subsequently was slowed by 30 seconds).

The first full-course yellow flag flew six minutes into the race after a crash involving two LMP2 cars (the No. 18 and No. 88) that left a fender on the track.

Other category leaders after the first 30 minutes at Sebring:

LMP2: No. 18 ORECA LMP2 07, TDS Racing

GTD Pro: No. 81 Ferrari 296 GT3, DragonSpeed

GTD: No. 57 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Winward Racing

Click here for the starting lineup in the 73rd Twelve Hours of Sebring.

#24: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Philipp Eng, Dries Vanthoor, Kevin Magnussen leads at the start The No. 24 BMW driven by Dries Vanthoor leads at the start of the Twelve Hours of Sebring. The BMV M Hybrid V8 led the first five laps before serving a penalty (IMSA/Michael L. Levitt/LAT Images).

How to watch the Twelve Hours of Sebring

TV/streaming: The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 10 a.m. on March 15.

NBC Sports’ booth coverage will include announcers Leigh Diffey, Brian Till, Dave Burns, Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell. Kevin Lee, Chris Wilner and Matt Yocum will serve as pit reporters.

Peacock also will carry streaming of the Ford Mustang Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup and Michelin Pilot Challenge races.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 15 at 9:45 a.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 207, Web/App 992)