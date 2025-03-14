 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Two
Xander Schauffele ready to ignore doctor’s orders to fix ‘pretty bad’ game
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Big 12 Tournament - BYU vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ozmentalistfullseg_250314.jpg
Oz The Mentalist STUNS Live From desk: ‘Sorcery!’
nbc_cbb_clarkintv_250314.jpg
VCU had ‘great mentality’ against St. Bonaventure
nbc_roto_robbieray_250314.jpg
Ray’s stock ‘rising rapidly’ in SF amid big spring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Two
Xander Schauffele ready to ignore doctor’s orders to fix ‘pretty bad’ game
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Arizona vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Enquirer
Big 12 Tournament - BYU vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ozmentalistfullseg_250314.jpg
Oz The Mentalist STUNS Live From desk: ‘Sorcery!’
nbc_cbb_clarkintv_250314.jpg
VCU had ‘great mentality’ against St. Bonaventure
nbc_roto_robbieray_250314.jpg
Ray’s stock ‘rising rapidly’ in SF amid big spring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Twelve Hours of Sebring starting lineup: Vanthoor, BMW win second consecutive pole

  
Published March 14, 2025 01:43 PM

Dries Vanthoor got off to a fast start in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, earning the second consecutive pole position for BMW in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

For his qualifying debut at Sebring International Raceway, Vanthoor turned a 1 minute, 47.091-second lap in the No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 for Team RLL BMW and backed up the pole position that he won for the Rolex 24 at Daytona season opener.

After Daytona, we knew we had a good qualifying car, but it’s the first time here,” Vanthoor told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee on Peacock. “So it’s really cool to be on pole the first time here. The comeptition is very hard, so it’s never easy to do but very happy we got a lap in and get ourselves on pole.”

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch the 2025 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads to legendary Sebring International Raceway for the 73rd running of the famed event.

The No. 24 BMW, which is co-driven by Vanthoor, Philipp Eng and Kevin Magnussen, finished fourth at Daytona after leading 90 laps. The Sebring pole was another indicator that BMW is emerging as a premier class contender after winning only twice in the past two seasons of Grand Touring Prototype category.

“So far it’s looking quite good but still a long ways to go,” said Vanthroor, a 26-year-old from Belgium in his first season of full-time racing in IMSA’s top division. “It’s a long ways to go tomorrow, that’s first on our list, and we can see after that how it goes.”

Tom Blomqvist qualified second at 1:47.116 in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, coming up just 0.025 seconds short on his final qualifying lap of knocking Vanthoor off the pole.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
A beautiful noise as Aston Martin’s V12 Valkyrie Hypercar races in IMSA at Sebring for first time
The new addition to the Grand Touring Prototype category will pit a roaring engine against a field of hybrids as the prototype platform from the WEC Series makes its IMSA debut.

Felipe Nasr qualified third in the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 that opened the season with its second consecutive victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The GTP qualifying session was abbreviated by a 6-minute red flag after the No. 31 Whelen Action Express Cadillac V-Series.R stopped on track. That left Vanthoor and other drivers with one last shot at the bumpy and challenging 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course.

“On a normal qualifying session, you maybe get two chances, now you only had one,” said Vanthoor, whose car is sporting a special livery to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW North America and the automaker’s 1975 win at Sebring. “It makes a bit more pressure to get that lap together. It makes it a bit more difficult. But yeah, it makes me a bit fired up or nervous at the same time. Looks like it’s working.”

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the endurance race classic on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile road course:

LMP2: Steven Thomas, No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07, 1:51.804

GTD Pro: Albert Cotsa, No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3, 1:59.225

GTD: Alessandro Pier Guidi, No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3, 1:59.131

SEBRING QUALIFYING ROUNDUP

Results

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Best sector times

Fastest lap sequence

Time cards

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II l Session III