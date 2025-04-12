IMSA Long Beach results, points: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect for Porsche Penske in 2025 season

The No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 scored its third consecutive victory to open the 2025 season as Porsche swept both IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship categories in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Leap-frogging the pole-sitting No. 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 with an early pit stop, Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr remained unbeaten in the Grand Touring Prototype class after their endurance victories in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“It feels incredible and that’s thanks to the team we have and another amazing weekend,” Nasr told NBC Sports pit reporter Dave Burns. “It’s hard to put the words to say. We’re just there working hard, giving everything we have and it’s paying off. And another 1-2 for the team, so incredible day for Porsche Penske Motorsport.

With No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports teammates Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell finishing runnner-up in the 100-minute race, it was the second consecutive 1-2 finish for the Porsche Penske cars, replicating the results at Sebring. The No. 24 BMW of Dries Vanthoor and Philipp Eng finished third.

Through three of nine races, Nasr and Tandy have a 123-point lead on Jaminet and Campbell as the No. 7 team defends its 2024 championship in Grand Touring Prototype.

“One page at a time,” Nasr said. “It’s incredible to put our name in history that we started the championship this way. It’s a unique moment for everybody on board, and we just want to continue this way. There’s a long way to go.”

It’s the first time in eight years that a team in IMSA’s premier prototype category has won three consecutive to start the season. In 2017, Jordan and Ricky Taylor won the first five races in Daytona Prototype International for Wayne Taylor Racing.

Porsche also won in the GTD category at Long Beach as the No. 177 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) of Laurens Vanthoor and Jonny Edgar outdueled the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 on pit strategy.

It’s the second consecutive victory for AO Racing, which normally competes in GTD Pro and was running a one-off in GTD. After teaming with Nasr and Tandy to win the Rolex 24 and Sebring in GTP, Vanthoor moved into GTD at Long Beach to earn his 13th career victory with Edgar, who won in his debut on the streets of Long Beach and in GTD.

'Rexy' wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor For Laurens Vanthoor, his GTD class win in Long Beach extends his streak to three on the IMSA season, and Jonny Edgar discusses the experience racing alongside him.

“When they asked me about being at Long Beach, I love the cars, and this iconic car, and my daughter was very happy about it,” Vanthoor told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee. “So everything was there to do this race. Three wins in a row, but then Felipe and Nick as well in the GTP cars, it’s pretty cool. It seems like we can keep winning.”

In the GTD championship standings, the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Philip Ellis and Russell Ward (fourth at Long Beach) hold a 91-point lead over the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3 of Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompsonn.

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race May 11 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock).