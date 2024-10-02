 Skip navigation
Track maps revealed for 2025 Monster Energy Supercross rounds

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 2, 2024 06:00 AM

The Monster Energy Supercross series has revealed track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds of the 2025 schedule. Daytona International Speedway will reveal the map for Round 8 soon.

The 17-round Supercross schedule was announced last week, with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, added as a new market that has not hosted a stadium race since 1983.

On Tuesday, the series announced tickets for all 17 rounds are currently on sale for preferred customers. Beginning on October 8, 2024, tickets will go on sale for the general public.

The East and West divisional races were also announced, along with the popular Showdown races that combine the best of both series.

Here are the track maps for the 16 rounds held in stadiums:

Anaheim, California 1

Rd01_Anaheim_Render05-1.png

San Diego, California

Rd02_SanDiego_Render05.png

Anaheim, California 2

Rd03_Anaheim_Render05.png

Glendale, Arizona

Rd04_Glendale_Render05.png

Tampa, Florida

Rd05_Tampa_Render05.png

Detroit, Michigan

Rd06_Detroit_Render05.png

Arlington, Texas

Rd07_Arlington_Render05.png

Indianapolis, Indiana

Rd09_Indianapolis_Render05-2.png

Birmingham, Alabama

Rd10_Birmingham_Render05-1.png

Seattle, Washington

Rd11_Seattle_Render05-1.png

Foxborough, Massachusetts

Rd15_Foxborough_Render05-1.png

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rd12_Philadelphia_Render05-1.png

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Rd14_EastRutherford_Render05-1.png

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rd13_Pittsburgh_Render05-1.png

Denver, Colorado

Rd16_Denver_Render05-1.png

Salt Lake City, Utah

Rd17_SaltLake_Render04.png

