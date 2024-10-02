Track maps revealed for 2025 Monster Energy Supercross rounds

The Monster Energy Supercross series has revealed track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds of the 2025 schedule. Daytona International Speedway will reveal the map for Round 8 soon.

The 17-round Supercross schedule was announced last week, with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, added as a new market that has not hosted a stadium race since 1983.

On Tuesday, the series announced tickets for all 17 rounds are currently on sale for preferred customers. Beginning on October 8, 2024, tickets will go on sale for the general public.

The East and West divisional races were also announced, along with the popular Showdown races that combine the best of both series.

Here are the track maps for the 16 rounds held in stadiums:

Anaheim, California 1

San Diego, California

Anaheim, California 2

Glendale, Arizona

Tampa, Florida

Detroit, Michigan

Arlington, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Birmingham, Alabama

Seattle, Washington

Foxborough, Massachusetts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Denver, Colorado

Salt Lake City, Utah

