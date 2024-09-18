Cooper Webb replaces Chance Hymas, will compete for Team USA on a 250 in Motocross of Nations

Cooper Webb will exchange his 450 bike for a 250 and race in the MX2 class as a replacement for Chance Hymas on October 4-6, 2024, at Matterley Basin in Winchester, United Kingdom, according to the American Motorcycle Association.

“I’m so excited to be headed to MXoN,” Webb said in a press release. “Obviously, [it is] a fire drill situation and decision, but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. [I] was asked to ride a 250, so I spun some laps on Haiden Deegan’s bike and remembered how good the YZ250F is. I haven’t raced it since 2016, but felt right at home with the few laps I did. I will be all in on 250 prep after Vegas SMX and [am] excited for the opportunity to represent my country.”

Webb joins Chase Sexton in the MXGP division and Aaron Plessinger in the Open class.

Hymas announced last week that he would sit out the final two rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship to allow his ACL to heal but left the door open for his MXoN ride. Hymas was chosen after Haiden Deegan declined the invitation so that he could have surgery on his wrist during the off-season.

Hymas will undergo surgery on his left knee on September 24, 2024.

“I would like to thank Chance Hymas and Team Honda HRC Progressive for their support of Team USA,” said AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier. “We wish Chance a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back racing in 2025. We appreciate Cooper Webb and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for stepping up and answering the call to help Team USA.”

Hymas lobbied hard for the ride even after he suffered a massive crash and injured his leg in the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota, in Round 7. He was coming off his first dirt bike overall win at RedBud the previous week. Hymas completed the season despite the injury and finished fourth in the points standings.

This will be Webb’s first MXoN appearance since 2016, when he was captain of the team that finished third overall, and his third overall. Webb was fifth in the MXGP class that season. Webb finished second in 2015 riding in the Open class.

