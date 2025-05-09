Braves at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

Its Friday, May 9 and the Braves (18-19) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (12-26).

Bryce Elder is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Bailey Falter for Pittsburgh.

The Braves come to the Steel City fresh off taking three of four from the Cincinnati Reds. Yesterday they won 5-4 in eleven innings thanks to a walk off RBI single from Drake Baldwin. The Pirates have yet to win in May. Their seventh straight loss was Wednesday in St. Louis, 5-0. The Bucs managed just four hits and seven of the nine hitters in the lineup struck out at least once in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Pirates

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, SNP

Odds for the Braves at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Braves (-148), Pirates (+124)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Pirates

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Bryce Elder vs. Bailey Falter

Braves: Bryce Elder (2-1, 5.06 ERA)

Last outing: 5/4 vs. Dodgers - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 6Ks Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.06 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 vs. San Diego - 7IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Pirates

The Pirates are 2-5 on the Run Line during their 7-game losing streak

The Game Total in the Braves’ last 10 games are 8-2 to the UNDER

Bryan Reynolds is 4-28 (.143) during the losing streak

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

