Phillies at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

Its Friday, May 9 and the Phillies (22-15) are in Cleveland to open a series against the Guardians (22-15).

Aaron Nola is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Gavin Williams for Cleveland.

The Phillies come to town following a three-game sweep of the Rays in Tampa Bay. Last night Philly won 7-6 in ten innings. Bryson Stott went 2-4 and drove in three runs in the win. Cleveland was off yesterday following a series in Washington. Wednesday, Cleveland outslugged the Nats 8-6. Gabriel Arias went 4-5 in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Guardians

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, CLEG

Odds for the Phillies at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-124), Guardians (+105)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Guardians

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Aaron Nola vs. Gavin Williams

Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-5, 4.61 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 vs. Arizona - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 1BB, 8Ks Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 at Toronto - 4IP, 2ER, 7H, 5BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Guardians

Three of Philadelphia’s last 4 games have gone OVER the Game Total but for the season Philly games are just 18-19 to the OVER

Cleveland’s last 5 games have gone OVER the Game Total and the Guardians are 21-14-2 to the OVER for the season

Trea Turner is riding a 7-game hitting streak (13-32)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

