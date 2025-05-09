 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_250509.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
PIT got rid of ‘pebble in shoe’ trading Pickens

May 9, 2025 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain how in some ways, the George Pickens trade is “addition by subtraction” given how much of a friction point his personality was.

nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career
nbc_pft_fillintheblank_250509.jpg
09:19
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check
nbc_pft_pickensprescott_250509.jpg
07:33
Pickens is ‘grateful’ to play with Prescott
nbc_pft_carter_250509.jpg
06:04
Carter reportedly will wear No. 51
nbc_pft_jeanty_250509.jpg
03:35
Jeanty among first-round picks inking rookie deals
nbc_pft_pickensperception_250509.jpg
14:19
Cowboys are Pickens’ ‘ultimate shot at redemption’
nbc_pft_steelerspickens_250509.jpg
06:10
Steelers never ‘fully embraced’ Pickens’ talents
nbc_roto_wilsonsteelers_250508.jpg
01:15
Report: Steelers expecting jump from WR Wilson
nbc_berry_lastcall_250508.jpg
02:55
Who will win 2025 NFL Offensive Player of Year?
nbc_ffhh_4150ranks_250508.jpg
03:01
Moore top 50 in fantasy despite Loveland’s arrival
nbc_ffhh_3140ranks_250508.jpg
09:34
Hall, Rice top-40 fantasy players for 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_top10ranks_250508.jpg
13:26
Lamb, Jeanty highlight Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 10
nbc_ffhh_1120ranks_250508.jpg
10:29
Achane, McConkey in Berry’s 2025 fantasy top 20
nbc_ffhh_2130ranks_v2_250508.jpg
08:45
Brown, Williams top 30 in fantasy entering 2025
nbc_fnia_schottenheimer_250508.jpg
10:49
How will Schottenheimer handle Pickens?
nbc_fnia_cowboyspickens_250508.jpg
09:58
Cowboys locker room ‘needs to embrace’ Pickens
nbc_fnia_pickenstrade_250508.jpg
02:02
Cowboys get ‘outstanding talent’ in Pickens
randymoss.jpg
05:58
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
02:34
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
09:09
Saban could co-chair college sports commission
nbc_pft_ramsmauicamp_250508.jpg
02:20
Rams to hold minicamp in Hawaii
nbc_pft_metcalf_250508.jpg
13:04
Scale of 1-10: Impact of WRs on new teams
nbc_pft_jets_250508.jpg
09:39
Taylor: ‘As a QB, you’re an opportunity away’
nbc_pft_pickensimpactrodgers_250508.jpg
07:45
How Pickens trade could impact Rodgers
nbc_pft_bestreceivingduosnfceast_250508.jpg
14:48
Grading the best WRs duos in the NFC East
nbc_pft_pickensextension_250508.jpg
10:26
Report: Pickens not after immediate extension
nbc_pft_pickensfirstclip_250508.jpg
09:33
How Cowboys’ culture can help Pickens
nbc_csu_armsteadtop5oline_250507.jpg
04:05
Armstead shares his five toughest linemen in NFL
nbc_csu_armsteadoffensivegenuises_250507.jpg
07:51
Armstead describes playing for Payton, McDaniel

new_dart_site.jpg
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
07:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_cfb_offsznstorylines_250508.jpg
03:09
QBs dominate college football offseason storylines
nbc_cfb_rtfpennst_250508.jpg
08:10
Can Penn State get over the hump?
nbc_cfb_rtfdarkhorse_250508.jpg
03:57
Florida could be dark horse CFP team
nbc_cfb_rtfndencore_250508.jpg
06:46
What will Notre Dame do for an encore?
nbc_cfb_rtfmarcusfreeman_250508.jpg
08:07
ND’s improvement shows Freeman is right leader
nbc_golf_truistrd1_250508.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250508.jpg
01:41
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
nbc_golf_mizuhord1_250508.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, First Round
supercrossriderbets.jpg
03:55
Salt Lake City Supercross bets: Plessinger-Cooper
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250508.jpg
05:03
250 East winner-take-all scenarios, 450SX rarity?
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250508.jpg
16:58
Sexton wins in Denver; Webb mind games
nbc_roto_etienne_250508.jpg
01:18
Jaguars reportedly ‘not so high’ on RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
nbc_dlb_nickwrightdebategame_250508.jpg
12:34
Evaluating Celtics’ strategy vs. gritty Knicks
nbc_cyc_lavueltafemininav2_250508.jpg
32:08
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 5
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1_250508.jpg
08:02
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_roto_knicksboston_250508.jpg
02:14
NYK should be a ‘slight’ favorite to win series
nbc_roto_gswminnesota_250508.jpg
01:44
Green, Butler lead GSW-MIN Game 2 player props
bubbachandlerpirates.jpg
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
indclegame3.jpg
02:35
Cavaliers ‘tough to square’ as favorites in Game 3
nbc_dps_bird_250508v2.jpg
08:07
Bird discusses new role with USA Basketball
nbc_dps_knicks_250508.jpg
08:07
Knicks 2-0 series lead breaks down Tatum, Celtics