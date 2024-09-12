Ty Masterpool officially joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2025 SuperMotocross

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki has officially announced that Ty Masterpool will join the squad for the 2025 SuperMotocross season to ride on a 250.

“Ty Masterpool will join the [Pro Circuit race team] for the 2025 SuperMotocross season,” the team posted on Instagram. “With his proven talent and competitive edge, Masterpool will continue his summer momentum with Team Green and aim for new heights this upcoming year.”

Masterpool gave the team their long-awaited 300th victory earlier this year at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania and finished second two weeks later in the RedBud National after winning the first moto of that round. He finished fifth in Pro Motocross points.

Bonds of Trust: Jason Anderson and his behind-the-scenes man, Jason Montoya Behind every fast riders is a mechanic whose attention to detail gives him the confidence to push the limit of his bike.

Pro Circuit Kawasaki signed Masterpool to fill in for the injured Cameron McAdoo, but he has performed well enough to secure the full-time ride.

Finishing 12th last week in Round 1 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, he is now 11th in championship points with two rounds remaining.

In the post embedded below, Masterpool details his path to get to this point of his career, including his time as a privateer in both the 250 and 450 divisions.

“All the ups and downs it took to get here was crazy,” Masterpool said. “All the adversity. Was never really on factory bikes as an amateur. Won about seven Loretta Lynn’s titles and then won both of them on my 125 and went straight to pro and I got rookie of the year.

“Then second year, I broke my leg and unfortunately, with only a couple of days on the bike, I raced RedBud and almost won it. And then I went full privateer after that for three to four years. ... I always believed in the team I had around me and in God’s timing and hard work pays off.”

