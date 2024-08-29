Cameron McAdoo returns for SuperMotocross

Cameron McAdoo will return to racing from an April shoulder injury suffered at Nashville in time to race in the SuperMotocross World Championship when it starts September 7, 2024 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

Sitting 23rd in the combined Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross points standings, McAdoo must qualify for the features by racing in the Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs).

“Excited to announce that I will be making my return to racing next weekend for the SMX playoffs,” McAdoo posted on social media. “It has been a long summer of watching the races so I can’t wait to be out there to finish off the year with some gate drops. See ya in Charlotte.”

One of the fastest riders in the 250 class, McAdoo is unaccustomed to racing in the LCQs, so he asked for some advice.

“I might have to get ahold of my friend Phil Nicoletti for some pointers on these SMX LCQ’s,” McAdoo continued.

Nicoletti was required to run all three LCQs in 2023 to advance into the SMX Features. He made every evening show and finished 12th in the championship.

“Anxiety medication and practice starts,” Nicoletti replied in the comments section. “You’re welcome.”

McAdoo would also have qualified for the SMX playoffs with his overall win in Indianapolis. At the time of his injury, he was third in Supercross East points behind eventual winner Tom Vialle and Haiden Deegan.

