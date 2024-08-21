 Skip navigation
From ‘Bus Bros’ to ‘Busted Bros’ – Competitive fire burns at Team Penske
Rex & Lav pod: Majors at stake now; Tour cards on the line in the future
Greg Schiano and Rutgers looking to build off their first winning season since 2014

Tom Vialle named MX2 rider for Team France in Motocross of Nations

  • Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published August 21, 2024 02:51 PM

Tom Vialle, ranked third in SuperMotocross World Championship points, has been named as the MX2 rider for Team France in the upcoming Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will be held in Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, October 4-9, 2024. Along with Romain Febvre (MXGP) and Maxime Renaux (Open), this is the same team that was victorious in 2023 when the race was held in Ernée, France.

Team France won five consecutive MXoNs from 2014 through 2018 and again last year, giving them six victories in the previous eight editions of the international race. The Netherlands won in 2019, Italy in 2021, and Team USA in 2022. The event was not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vialle finished second last year behind teammate Renaux in the combined MX2 and Open race and was 0.882 seconds behind the leader. He was eighth in the MXGP/MX2 race.

Vialle won two Monster Energy Supercross races in 2024, in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Birmingham, Alabama, and two motos in the Pro Motocross Series.

Team Netherlands also announced their MXoN lineup with Jeffrey Herlings (MXGP), Kay de Wolf (MX2), and Calvin Vlaanderen. Herlings and Vlaanderen were part of the 2019 MXoN winning team.

