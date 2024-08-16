 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Weston Wilson becomes 1st Phillies rookie to hit for cycle with double in 8th inning vs. Nationals
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round One
Megan Khang, Minjee Lee lead Women’s Scottish, with Lydia Ko two back
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan, start time, forecast

Top Clips

nbc_pl_playersmainoo_240816.jpg
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagdesk_240816.jpg
Ten Hag: Man United have ‘a good spirit’
nbc_pl_garysegment_240816.jpg
Neville ‘optimistic’ about Man United’s chances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Weston Wilson becomes 1st Phillies rookie to hit for cycle with double in 8th inning vs. Nationals
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round One
Megan Khang, Minjee Lee lead Women’s Scottish, with Lydia Ko two back
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan, start time, forecast

Top Clips

nbc_pl_playersmainoo_240816.jpg
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagdesk_240816.jpg
Ten Hag: Man United have ‘a good spirit’
nbc_pl_garysegment_240816.jpg
Neville ‘optimistic’ about Man United’s chances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Cianciarulo’s take on the Budds Creek National

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 16, 2024 03:37 PM

Here

AC’s first National

Guys are always checking the weather to see how hot it will be and Budds Creek sits down in a little valley, so it can feel really still and mucky and hot there. Especially, on the starting gate, there’s not a lot of shade. Those have been some of the hottest races of my career, at Budds Creek.

“The first challenge at that track is the 108 degree left hander at the start. Gate pick, when you have such a sharp first turn, is more important. It puts more of an emphasis on qualifying.

With the way they’ve been prepping the tracks this year, they are letting the natural characteristics of each track come out. They aren’t ripping it as deep and Budds Creek can go eaither way. If they rip it really deep it can be rutty and rough and if they go a little lighter on the prep like they have been all year, it can turn into a hard packed, edgy, sharp bumps - a perfect track to have massive arm pump on.

It can be very slippery where front wheel traction is something a lot of guys will be searching for.

Some of the sections that stand out with Budds Creek are the off camber turns. TV camera work does not do it justice. There is always a couple of lines in the switchbacks after the triple step up and it can make or break you race if you come up on lapped traffic and have to pick inside or outside. It’s really easy to tip over in some of those turns.

RedBud in 2018 then Southwick this year

It was really exciting to join the crew at Southwick. ... Being able to go to Southwick, I’m no longer just a rider that’s there - a guest -