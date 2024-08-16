Adam Cianciarulo’s take on the Budds Creek National

Here

AC’s first National

Guys are always checking the weather to see how hot it will be and Budds Creek sits down in a little valley, so it can feel really still and mucky and hot there. Especially, on the starting gate, there’s not a lot of shade. Those have been some of the hottest races of my career, at Budds Creek.

“The first challenge at that track is the 108 degree left hander at the start. Gate pick, when you have such a sharp first turn, is more important. It puts more of an emphasis on qualifying.

With the way they’ve been prepping the tracks this year, they are letting the natural characteristics of each track come out. They aren’t ripping it as deep and Budds Creek can go eaither way. If they rip it really deep it can be rutty and rough and if they go a little lighter on the prep like they have been all year, it can turn into a hard packed, edgy, sharp bumps - a perfect track to have massive arm pump on.

It can be very slippery where front wheel traction is something a lot of guys will be searching for.

Some of the sections that stand out with Budds Creek are the off camber turns. TV camera work does not do it justice. There is always a couple of lines in the switchbacks after the triple step up and it can make or break you race if you come up on lapped traffic and have to pick inside or outside. It’s really easy to tip over in some of those turns.

RedBud in 2018 then Southwick this year

It was really exciting to join the crew at Southwick. ... Being able to go to Southwick, I’m no longer just a rider that’s there - a guest -