RJ Hampshire returns for Budds Creek

RJ Hampshire will return to SuperMotocross Round 27 at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland after missing the first nine rounds of Pro Motocross with a wrist injury.

Hampshire suffered the injury on Press Day prior to the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. He was cleared to race last week.

“I believe the best way to get ready for [the SuperMotocross World Championship] (SMX) is to get some gate drops in,” Hampshire posted on Instagram. “I might sink, I might swim, We will find out Saturday. Either way I’m excited to be racing Budds this weekend!”

Two of Hampshire’s four Pro Motocross wins have come at Budds Creek, in 2018 and 2022. He won the Monster Energy 250 West championship this year.

“It’s been a tough injury, but I feel like there is no better way to get ready for the SMX rounds than getting some gate drops in,” Hampshire said in a press release. “I have had a few days back on the bike and the last couple days were good enough to make the call on going racing this weekend. Budds is one of my favorite tracks and has always treated me well in the past – see you Saturday!”

Hampshire is currently 14th in the 250 standings with a 27-point deficit to Daxton Bennick. Riders in the top 20 in points earn an automatic invitation to the SMX featured races and each position gained earns seeding points.

“The team is very excited to have RJ back on the bike to close out the Pro Motocross season,” said Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team manager Nathan Ramsey. “It was a tough break when RJ sustained an injury at press day for the opening round at Pala, especially after his impressive finish to the 2024 Supercross season where he clinched the West Coast Championship.

“RJ has shown incredible dedication and resilience during his recovery, and we’re excited to see him back in action. As we set our sights on the SuperMotocross season starting in September, it’s crucial for RJ to get some valuable seat time before the SMX season kicks off. We’re confident that his return will be a strong one and look forward to logging laps and gate drops at Budds Creek and Ironman before shifting our focus to SMX.”

More SuperMotocross News

Budds Creek Betting Odds

Cooper Webb shakes off rust, but reinjures thumb

Jo Shimoda breaks collarbone in Unadilla

450 results from Unadilla | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins fourth consecutive at Unadilla

Hunter Lawrence debuts new 2025 Honda

How Unadilla MX survived Hurricane Debby

Cooper Webb confirms Unadilla for 2024 return

Shane McElrath joins MaddParts.com Kawasaki team

Ken Roczen headlines Germany’s MXoN roster

