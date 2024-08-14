Budds Creek Motocross Betting Odds: Chase Sexton remains the favorite after four wins

On the heels of four consecutive overall victories, Chase Sexton remains the favorite for the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland with the same -200 odds he showed at Unadilla MX last week. Sexton has been the favorite since Jett Lawrence was sidelined with a thumb injury.

This was the only round in 2023 in which Sexton failed to stand on the podium and his fourth-place finish opens the door for a dark horse to win.

Additionally, Sexton was not perfect last week in New York. On his new 2025 Honda CFR450R, Hunter Lawrence kept Sexton at bay in Moto 1 but his start in the second race was stymied by a slow gate drop. Lawrence recovered from a sixth-place start to take second from Dylan Ferrandis on the last lap. This week, he is +300 for Budds Creek.

Aaron Plessinger is coming off his third podium in the last four rounds after finishing third at Unadilla. His line is significantly different than it was last week, dropping from +600 at Unadilla to +350 at Budds Creek.

Justin Cooper (+900) is the only remaining rider to land under 10/1. With seven top-fives in nine rounds and a worst finish of sixth, Cooper has been on the cusp of success this season.

Outright Win 450 Odds

Chase Sexton (-200)

Hunter Lawrence (+300)

Aaron Plessinger (+350)

Ken Roczen (+600)

Justin Cooper (+900)

Jason Anderson (+1200)

Dylan Ferrandis (+1800)

Cooper Webb (+1800)

Malcolm Stewart (+5000)

Christian Craig (+5000)

Jo Shimoda suffers broken collarbone in Unadilla crash; timeline for return uncertain Jo Shimoda injured his collarbone in the Moto 2 crash at Unadilla, but the team describes it as a “relatively simple” break, suggesting a short turnaround.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan remains the favorite, but his odds have been lowered slightly from -200 for Unadilla to -175 at Budds Creek. Deegan has such a commanding lead in the points that he could afford to ride safely this week, which could open the door for a longshot. Of course, riding safely is not in the teenager’s nature.

Levi Kitchen won last week’s contest in Unadilla after posting +600 odds pre-race. Sportsbook traders take a more cautious approach this week and have him listed at +350.

Tom Vialle lost second place in the championship standings to Kitchen last week after he crashed in Moto 1 and failed to earn points. He rebounded to finish third in Moto 2. Speed has not been the issue with this rider and that makes him one to watch at Budds Creek if he can stay out of trouble.

One head-to-head matchup returns this week with Kitchen (-150) favored over Vialle (+120).

Chance Hymas had a huge advantage over the field before he crashed in Moto 1. Coming off a leg injury from a Moto 2 crash in Spring Creek, he was not at 100 percent in the second Unadilla race and retired.

Jalek Swoll is of particular interest this week. He earned the first podium for Triumph Motorcycles last week in Unadilla after finishing sixth and fourth. Bettors who believe that run gave Swoll confidence might want to dig in the couch cushion for some spare change.

Outright Win 250 Odds

Haiden Deegan (-175)

Levi Kitchen (+250)

Tom Vialle (+400)

Chance Hymas (+700)

Ty Masterpool (+1100)

Jo Shimoda (+1200)

Pierce Brown (+3300)

Jalek Swoll (+3300)

Ryder DiFrancesco (+5000)

Jordon Smith (+5000)

Previous Betting Odds

Unadilla

Washougal

Spring Creek

RedBud

Southwick

High Point

More SuperMotocross News

Drew Adams earns Open Pro title | Claims 250 Pro Sport

Veterans Andrew Short and Mike Brown earn Lynn’s titles

Mike Brown dominates 50+ class through two races

Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on Loretta Lynn’s opener

Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki at Unadilla

Ken Roczen to race Unadilla on 450, Ironman on 250

SuperMotocross, Feld Entertainment names new leadership

Eli Tomac eyes Budds Creek for return

Chase Sexton wins third straight at Washougal

