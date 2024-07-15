Chance Hymas injures leg in Spring Creek Moto 2 crash

Chance Hymas crashed in Turn 1 of the second moto of the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota, injured his leg, and was unable to complete the race, but hopes to compete this weekend in Washougal, Washington, for Round 8 of the Pro Motocross season.

“Rough weekend,” Hymas posted on Instagram. “Start was dialed in Moto 2 but tried to catch myself from falling and was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Ankle is pretty banged up but going to do what I can to be ready for Washougal.”

Hymas was fresh off his first professional dirt bike victory after finishing fourth in Moto 1 in the RedBud National and winning the second moto to take the overall win.

Self-directed anger fuels Chance Hymas’ first Pro Motocross win Chance Hymas: “I was pretty mad after the first moto with the way I was riding, and I knew I had to put the anger somewhere ... I put it in the second moto.”

Hymas finished fifth in the first race at Spring Creek and kept a perfect streak of top-fives in the outdoor season alive. He was the only rider who could claim that distinction.

“It was not an ideal end to my weekend here in Millville,” Hymas said in a release. “I ended up fifth in the first moto, just a little off the pace of the leaders. In the second moto, I got my leg run over off the start, and that was the end of my race.

“Thankfully, nothing’s broken, but my leg is a balloon right now. We’ll get it looked at this week and try to get healed up for Washougal.”

Following Washougal, the series will have a three-week break until the Unadilla National on August 10.

Hymas fell from second in the championship standings after failing to score any points in Moto 2. He is fifth in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship rankings and in no danger of falling out of the top 20, which will secure his place in the three playoff race features.

Hymas missed the last seven rounds of the Motocross season last year with an ACL tear suffered in June, raising concern immediately following the incident that he may have re-injured his knee.

The Turn 1 crash at Spring Creek collected several riders, including championship leader Haiden Deegan, who criticized Hymas from the podium after rallying to a fourth-place finish in that race and second overall.

Hymas could not put weight on his left foot and retired on Lap 1. He was still under medical observation when the race concluded.

