Chase Sexton wins 450 Moto 1 after Hunter Lawrence crashes with two laps to go.

The 450 field is wide open now that Jett Lawrence suffered a thumb injury that will keep him out of competition until the start of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Hunter Lawrence looks to hold off Chase Sexton with only three points separating them.

Sexton could tie Lawrence for the points lead in Moto 1.

And he does. Sexton wins Moto 1 after Lawrence crashes and ties up the points for now.

“It took a while to get around Aaron [Plessinger] and get to the back of Hunter,” Seston told NBC Sports’ Will Chrisiten. “We kind of played yo-yo for a while. I didn’t really know where I was going to make the pass. I rode solid. Didn’t have the spark that I needed in that moto, but we’ll rebound for the second moto.”

“It was incredible until it wasn’t,” Lawrence told Jason Thomas. “I went for a ride down that hill. The last couple of laps were tough with those lappers.”

Sexton lapped up to 14th (Anthony Rodriguez).

Ty Masterpool wins 250 Moto 1.

“That was a gnarly moto,” Masterpool told NBC Sports’ Jason Thomas after narrowly edging a hard-charging Haiden Deegan in Moto 1. “I tried to focus on myself.”

“That was a sick battle with Ty,” Deegan responded. “We had some fun. The last lap, we were hair to hair.”

Features

450 Moto 1

Hunter Lawrence gets the holeshot while Chase Sexton is slow out of the gate to hit the first few turns in third.

Aaron Plessinger slots into the second spot.

Justin Cooper is fourth, and a great start for Kyle Webster puts him fifth until he goes down and hands the spot to Grant Harlan.

The contest is peaceful, with Lawrence holding a two-second lead with 22 minutes remaining. Sexton is 2.9 seconds behind the leader.

Sexton gets around teammate Plessinger. He’s under two seconds behind.

Sexton closed the gap on the next lap, within a second at the halfway mark.

Plessinger is still third, with Justin Cooper fourth and Jason Anderson fifth.

Sexton clears Lorroco’s Leap and is on Lawrence’s back wheel.

With eight minutes remaining, Cooper takes third away from Plessinger.

Sexton responds to the pressure and pulls a 1.4-second gap on Sexton with three minutes and 30 seconds on the clock.

Lawrence hits heavy traffic.

As time runs off the clock, Sexton is under a second back (.925) of Lawrence. Two to go.

Lawrence crashes and hands the lead to Sexton. There is a 19-second gap to third.

Lawrence falls back to Lawrence with the white flag waving.

Sexton wins the moto and ties Lawrence for the points’ lead.

Lawrence held on to finish second and minimize the damage.

Justin Cooper steps onto the podium in third.

Fourth-place Plessinger and Anderson round out the top five.

250 Moto 1

Tom Vialle takes the early lead, but Chance Hymas takes that position later on Lap 1.

Ty Masterpool and Haiden Deegan are giving chase.

Levi Kitchen rounds out the top five.

Vialle lays the bike down on Lap 4 and lets Masterpool and Deegan go past.

On Lap 5, Jordon Smith runs into the back of Joey Savatgy and crashes hard.

Coming through the pack, Jo Shimoda makes a dramatic pass on Casey Cochran for sixth.

Deegan could not close the gap in the first five laps, but he picked up the pace and took a couple of seconds off the gap to Hymas. It’s 3.8 seconds at the end of Lap 7.

Masterpool is on Hymas’s back wheel.

On Lap 10, Masterpool sneaks inside Hymas and takes the lead.

However, They allowed Deegan to narrow the gap to 2.2 seconds while they battled.

Now Deegan gets around Hymas with five minutes on the clock.

Lap 13, and Vialle takes third from Hymas.

Deegan has caught Masterpool with two to go. He’s pressing but almost crashes.

Masterpool makes a mistake on the final lap and allows Deegan to close.

Deegan gets alongside Masterpool with two remaining turns but can’t stay there. Masterpool narrowly edges Deegan for the Moto 1 win.

Click here for complete Moto 1 results

Qualification

450s

Chase Sexton (2:04.902) rewards sportsbook traders who made him the favorite this week by posting the fastest time in qualification.

Justin Cooper (2:06.206) wedges between Sexton and Hunter Lawrence (2:06.252).

Fourth-place Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson round out the top five.

Click here for complete 450 qualification times

250s

Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas take the top spots in qualification as they look to put a slight dent in Haiden Deegan’s massive points lead.

Ty Masterpool was the third-fastest qualifier by nearly three-tenths of a second over Deegan, but Danger Boy has shown an incredible ability to come from deep in the pack, so this won’t matter much.

Jo Shimoda rounds out the top five.

Click here for complete qualification times

