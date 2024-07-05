Motocross: RedBud Betting Odds

With Jett Lawrence out of the lineup for the remainder of the 2024 Pro Motocross season with a thumb injury, Chase Sexton is the favorite to win the RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan, according to BetOnline.com.

Sexton’s ascendancy comes partly from his ability to pass Jett in a head-to-head matchup last week in the Southwick Nationals, and he is the only 450 rider this week with minus odds.

Last week, Hunter Lawrence was moderately favored over Sexton for the Southwick National, but the odds have changed substantially. In a head-to-head matchup at BetOnline.com, Sexton is listed at -175 to Hunter’s +135.

Hunter’s outright odds to win the RedBud Nationals is +125, which deservedly separates these two riders from the pack.

Justin Cooper (+900) and Aaron Plessinger (+950) are the only other riders posted under 10/1 for anyone looking for a dark horse.

Last year’s second-place finisher, Dylan Ferrandis, is posted at +1200.

Outright Win 450 Odds

Chase Sexton (-225)

Hunter Lawrence (+125)

Justin Cooper (+900)

Aaron Plessinger (+950)

Dylan Ferrandis (+1200)

Jason Anderson (+3300)

Malcolm Stewart (+4000)

Fredrik Noren (+5000)

Christian Craig (+5000)

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan remains the favorite with -200 odds. He has won every overall this season except for the High Point Nationals, taken by Ty Masterpool.

Tom Vialle and Levi Kitchen are even money (+100) this week.

Despite leading Vialle by one point in the title hunt, second-place Chance Hymas is ranked fourth at +125.

In his second Motocross race of the season, traders have a good feeling that Max Anstie’s bike woes at Southwick will be short-lived. He is also listed at +125.

Deegan has dominated the season, but the sportsbooks are not taking anything for granted. Masterpool (+200) and Jo Shimoda (+225) are also under 3/1, while only one of the 12 riders listed at BetOnline.com is barely above 10/1. A bettor can wager on Ryder DiFrancesco at +1100.

Two head-to-head matchups are featured in the 250 division this week. Vialle (-135) is favored over Hymas (-105) and Shimoda (-150) leads Kitchen (+110).

Outright Win 250 Odds

Haiden Deegan (-150)

Chance Hymas (+350)

Tom Vialle (+500)

Levi Kitchen (+500)

Jo Shimoda (+500)

Max Anstie (+550)

Ty Masterpool (+800)

Joey Savatgy (+1600)

Jalek Swoll (+2500)

Jordon Smith (+3300)

Pierce Brown (+4000)

Ryder DiFrancesco (+5000)

