Wagner mirrors Tiger's epic walk-in at Valhalla
Johnson Wagner's tour of recreating Tiger Woods 2000 shots hits an all-time high as he points and walks in one of the most "epic" putts of Tiger's career coming in the first playoff hole of the PGA Championship.
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods 2000 shots comes to its final stop at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville with a "really fast" putt "not about skill" that forced a playoff with Bob May at the PGA Championship.
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods 2000 shots comes to its final stop at Valhalla with a shot all about "touch" and "feel" - Tiger's bunker shot on the final playoff hole to seal the PGA Championship.
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
For Sepp Straka, his Truist Championship win was about taking a shot-by-shot approach, and Brandel Chamblee further analyzes his putting success that anchored his second win of the PGA Tour season.
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
Rory McIlroy, last year's Truist Championship winner, reflects after finishing this year's tournament in seventh place at 10 under. McIlroy now heads to his beloved Quail Hollow in Charlotte for the PGA Championship.
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
Johnson Wagner's tour recreating Tiger Woods' iconic shots from the 2000 season continues with his version of "The Shot in the Dark" at Firestone Country Club's South Course.
Will McIlroy rally from 6 shots back at Truist?
Rory McIlroy had a mixed day in the third round of the Truist Championship and finds himself with a big, but not impossible to overcome, deficit.
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
Todd Lewis talks with Sepp Straka after the third round of the Truist Championship about finding his driver on moving day and his comfort being near the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round.
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
Truist Championship co-leader Shane Lowry shares the "grind" of Philadelphia's Cricket Club during Round 3 and why he expects low numbers in the final round with minimal wind anticipated.
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
Golf Central analyzes Rory McIlroy's comments golf course distances and Brandel Chamblee discusses why there's zero evidence to support equipment is an "athletic leveler" in the sport.