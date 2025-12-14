Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4819a8a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5634x3169+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fca%2F2a%2Fbfa54e00422c8d6303c5b43ef360%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251795544
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c7177b1/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6293x3540+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fde%2F2f%2Fae83ab0a44daace95c38652229a6%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251905195
Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251214.jpg
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_251214.jpg
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4819a8a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5634x3169+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fca%2F2a%2Fbfa54e00422c8d6303c5b43ef360%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251795544
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c7177b1/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6293x3540+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fde%2F2f%2Fae83ab0a44daace95c38652229a6%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251905195
Andrew Novak partners with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton, pick up another team title
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251214.jpg
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_251214.jpg
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4

December 14, 2025 05:01 PM
Relive the top shots and best moments from the final round of action in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where Q-School golfers competed for five PGA Tour cards.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gtihighlights_251214.jpg
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
nbc_golf_dpwt_251214.jpg
03:56
Highlights: Schaper wins first DP World Tour title
nbc_golf_qschoolhighlights_251213.jpg
07:30
HLs: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 3
nbc_golf_grantthorntonrd2_251213.jpg
15:39
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_dunhill_251212.jpg
05:06
Chacarra navigating ‘tricky’ weather at Dunhill
nbc_golf_rominehit_251212.jpg
06:08
Kim battling adversity on and off the golf course
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
05:21
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’
nbc_golf_gc_joeldahmen_251211.jpg
05:52
Dahmen on first annual ‘Joel Jam’ charity event
nbc_golf_olympics_251211.jpg
08:39
What to expect from golf at the 2028 Olympics
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
JessKorda12-11.jpg
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_gcpfuturepgatoursched_251210.jpg
05:47
What could a future PGA Tour schedule look like?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
02:49
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_golf_donaldintv_251208.jpg
07:51
Donald hopes fans enjoy Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_favoritememory_251208.jpg
02:34
McIlroy’s Masters win among best moments of 2025
nbc_golf_dramaticmoment_251208.jpg
02:43
Lowry vs. Henley at Ryder Cup brought the drama
nbc_golf_newcomer_251208.jpg
02:43
Thorbjornsen is ‘a star in the making’
nbc_golf_newsmaker2_251208.jpg
04:50
Scheffler ‘best player on PGA Tour right now’
nbc_golf_underachievers_251208.jpg
02:44
Rahm, Koepka biggest underachievers of 2025
nbc_golf_newsmaker1_251208.jpg
05:40
McIlroy ‘cemented his legacy’ in 2025
nbc_golf_overachievers_251208.jpg
02:46
Griffin exceeded expectations on 2025 PGA Tour
nbc_golf_newsmaker4_251208.jpg
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_newsmaker3_251208.jpg
07:25
PGA Tour CEO Rolapp ‘a really impressive leader’
nbc_golf_newsmaker5_251208.jpg
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
nbc_golf_scottiereax_251207.jpg
08:59
Scheffler ‘very optimistic’ heading into next year
nbc_golf_matsuyamaintvreax_251207.jpg
06:29
Matsuyama’s ‘emphatic’ wins make him fun to watch
nbc_golf_clarkbirdie_251207.jpg
49
Clark converts near-water shot into birdie at Hero

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251214.jpg
52
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_251214.jpg
21
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL
KornackiAFCSouth.jpg
01:05
Kornacki breaks down AFC South playoff picture
nbc_fnia_pickens_251214.jpg
01:38
Should Cowboys re-sign Pickens?
nbc_fnia_giantscoach_251214.jpg
49
Who should be Giants’ next head coach?
nbc_fnia_chiefseliminated_251214.jpg
52
Mahomes suffers injury as Chiefs miss playoffs
nbc_nba_cavshornets_251214.jpg
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
nbc_nba_indbagley_2min_251214.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
nbc_fnia_tonykocpregameint_251214.jpg
02:15
O’Connell on Jefferson’s impact, McCarthy’s growth
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_251214.jpg
58
Allen: BUF ‘understood what was at stake’ vs. NE
nbc_golf_dylanwuputtintv_251214.jpg
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
nbc_fnia_diondawkinsft_251214.jpg
03:37
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots
nbc_nfl_reidpresser_251214.jpg
59
Reid: ‘We came up short on both sides of the ball’
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_251214.jpg
51
Sirianni on how Eagles blocked ‘outside noise’
nbc_golf_rozointv_251214.jpg
02:54
Rozo’s ‘commitment to process’ nets 2026 Tour card
nbc_pl_plupdate_251214.jpg
11:13
PL Update: Sunderland outlast Newcastle
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_brelee_251214.jpg
07:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Leeds Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_leedsgoalone_251214.jpg
01:14
Calvert-Lewin brings Leeds level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoalone_251214.jpg
01:16
Henderson nets Brentford’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_pl_mcicryhl_251214.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 16
oly_ssmms_massstartstolz_251214.jpg
08:17
Stolz adds mass start gold to World Cup résumé
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnew_251214.jpg
09:09
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Newcastle Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_westhamastonvilla_251214.jpg
10:01
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_nftot_251214.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Spurs
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_mcipkgoal3_251214.jpg
02:49
Haaland’s penalty makes it 3-0 for Man City