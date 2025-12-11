Watch Now
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
Golf Today dives into standout moments from the first round of action at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship, taking place at Royal Johannesburg in South Africa.
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
Brentley Romine reports from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he dives into several storylines ahead of this weekend's PGA Tour Q-School action, including Nick Infanti, Turk Pettit, and more.
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
Amy Rogers reports from the Grant Thornton Invitational, discussing Jessica Korda's return to action, Nelly Korda's engagement and the pairing of Lydia Ko and Jason Day.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to analyze PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp and Tiger Woods meeting with the Hero World Challenge field to discuss potential schedule changes, sharing what it could mean for the future of the sport.
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
Scottie Scheffler walks and talks with Todd Lewis about the year he had in 2025, being on the losing end of the Ryder Cup and why he enjoys playing in the Hero World Challenge.
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recap Tiger Woods' press conference at the Hero World Challenge and discuss what it means for his competitive future in 2026 and beyond.
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the top takeaways from Tiger Woods' press conference at the Hero World Challenge, focusing on his health for 2026 and his work with the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee.
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
Golf Today's roundtable reacts to Tiger Woods' presser at the Hero World Challenge, with Rex Hoggard surprised by his openness about the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee, and Ryan Lavner pessimistic about 2026.
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
Tiger Woods shares how his recovery is going post disc replacement surgery, his thoughts on PGA Tour Champions, improvements that could be made to the PGA Tour schedule, new CEO Brian Rolapp, and the 2027 Ryder Cup.
Should Scottie play more tournaments in offseason?
Gary Williams and Todd Lewis join Golf Today to discuss potential schedule changes for the 2027 PGA Tour season, questioning why Scottie Scheffler and other top American golfers don't play more international tournaments.