Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
2-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and Atlanta Braves reach $45 million, 3-year contract
WWE Crown Jewel
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
2-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and Atlanta Braves reach $45 million, 3-year contract
WWE Crown Jewel
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit

December 11, 2025 11:41 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Packers vs. Broncos Week 15 matchup, explaining why Green Bay is capable of pulling off a road victory in a difficult environment.

Related Videos

tyler.jpg
02:07
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
phil_rivers.jpg
03:05
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
01:45
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_detvslar_251211.jpg
02:55
NFL Week 15 Preview: Lions vs. Rams
nbc_csu_indvssea_251211.jpg
03:18
NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_carvsno_251211.jpg
01:51
NFL Week 15 Preview: Panthers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_steelersdolphins_251211.jpg
02:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_gbvsden_251211.jpg
04:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Packers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_vikingscowboysV2_251211.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 15 Preview: Vikings vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_lvvsphi_251211.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Raiders vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_azvshou_251211.jpg
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Cardinals vs. Texans
nbc_csu_nyjvsjax_251211.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 15 Preview: Jets vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_clevschi_251211.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 15 Preview: Browns vs. Bears
nbc_csu_atlvstbv2_251211.jpg
04:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_lacvskc_251211.jpg
04:34
NFL Week 15 Preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_balvscin_251211.jpg
04:59
NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_251211.jpg
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Commanders vs. Giants
nbc_pft_fillinthblank_251211.jpg
04:17
Division leader confidence meter ahead of Week 15
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_251211.jpg
03:48
Game vs. Falcons a ‘big one’ for Buccaneers
nbc_pft_traviskelceV3_251211.jpg
08:41
Is ‘father time’ catching up to Kelce?
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_251211.jpg
01:59
Can Shedeur be ‘the guy’ for Browns going forward?
nbc_pft_refsreplay_251211.jpg
03:21
Report: NFL exploring more plays to replay assist
nbc_pft_philliprivers_251211.jpg
12:01
Rivers’ return a ‘fascinating’ story to follow
nbc_pft_sherronemoore_251211.jpg
03:20
Michigan fires Moore in ‘crazy’ turn of events
nbc_pft_refscba_251211.jpg
05:00
NFLRA declines comment on NFL’s P.R. push
nbc_pft_eaglesstruggles_251211.jpg
12:19
How can Eagles fix ‘shocking’ offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251211.jpg
06:48
How frustrated are Eagles with Hurts?
nbc_pft_burrowfuture_251211.jpg
12:49
Should Bengals be worried that Burrow wants out?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_surprise_251211.jpg
04:50
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
nbc_nba_enjoy_breakoutplayers_251211.jpg
09:55
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
nbc_golf_qschool_251211.jpg
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
nbc_nba_enjoy_easterncup_251211.jpg
09:53
Magic ‘dominated for most of the game’ vs. Heat
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_251211.jpg
04:42
Can Queen stay hot against Trail Blazers?
nbc_nba_enjoy_westerncup_251211.jpg
09:55
Will Thunder coast to NBA Cup crown?
JessKorda12-11.jpg
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
nbc_nba_enjoy_dropthemic_251211.jpg
09:07
Which NBA teams will improve as season progresses?
nbc_golf_alfredhighlights_251211.jpg
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_roto_mich_texas_251211.jpg
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
nbc_roto_ten_ill_251211.jpg
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
dabo_mpx.jpg
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
nbc_roto_national_champ_251211.jpg
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
nbc_roto_dlivelyv2_251211.jpg
01:32
Lively II to undergo season-ending foot surgery
oly_xx_halfpipefeature_final.jpg
03:47
Olympic halfpipe: ‘Closest you can get to flying’
nbc_pft_burrowleavebengals_251211.jpg
08:45
Analyzing Burrow’s mindset with Bengals
nbc_pft_burrowcomments_251211.jpg
05:36
Burrow’s candid presser raises questions
oly_cumen_usavschina_eventhighlight_251210.jpg
11:44
USA Curling beats China, earns Milan Cortina spot
nbc_nba_sasvslac_251210.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs outpace Lakers, get to Cup semis
nbc_nba_phxvsokc_251210.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder obliterate Suns, head to Cup semi
oly_ihwom_hometownhopefuls_edwards_full.jpg
02:59
Hometown Hopefuls: Edwards hopes to inspire youth
nbc_dls_modernathlete_251210.jpg
09:15
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
01:16
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_dls_herrohurtingmiami_251210.jpg
08:06
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’
oly_fs_gpfinal_cinerecap_hdrgood.jpg
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make statement at GP Final
nbc_csu_trevorlawrence_251209.jpg
07:37
Lawrence has ‘turned a corner’ for Jaguars
nbc_cfb_illrecap_251210.jpg
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
nbc_roto_alonso_251210.jpg
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
nbc_roto_ingram_251210.jpg
01:44
Ingram continuing ‘tremendous’ run for Raptors
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251210.jpg
01:17
Daniels won’t play for Commanders against Giants