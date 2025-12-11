Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
2-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and Atlanta Braves reach $45 million, 3-year contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Top Clips
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
2-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez and Atlanta Braves reach $45 million, 3-year contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch John Cena’s final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, preview, match card
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Top Clips
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bout with Broncos will reveal if Packers are legit
December 11, 2025 11:41 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Packers vs. Broncos Week 15 matchup, explaining why Green Bay is capable of pulling off a road victory in a difficult environment.
Related Videos
02:07
Saints could surprise at home against Panthers
03:05
How Rivers’ presence impacts Colts-Seahawks bets
01:45
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
03:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
01:24
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers
02:55
NFL Week 15 Preview: Lions vs. Rams
03:18
NFL Week 15 Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks
01:51
NFL Week 15 Preview: Panthers vs. Saints
02:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Dolphins vs. Steelers
04:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Packers vs. Broncos
03:49
NFL Week 15 Preview: Vikings vs. Cowboys
02:02
NFL Week 15 Preview: Raiders vs. Eagles
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Cardinals vs. Texans
03:07
NFL Week 15 Preview: Jets vs. Jaguars
03:08
NFL Week 15 Preview: Browns vs. Bears
04:33
NFL Week 15 Preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
04:34
NFL Week 15 Preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
04:59
NFL Week 15 Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals
02:15
NFL Week 15 Preview: Commanders vs. Giants
04:17
Division leader confidence meter ahead of Week 15
03:48
Game vs. Falcons a ‘big one’ for Buccaneers
08:41
Is ‘father time’ catching up to Kelce?
01:59
Can Shedeur be ‘the guy’ for Browns going forward?
03:21
Report: NFL exploring more plays to replay assist
12:01
Rivers’ return a ‘fascinating’ story to follow
03:20
Michigan fires Moore in ‘crazy’ turn of events
05:00
NFLRA declines comment on NFL’s P.R. push
12:19
How can Eagles fix ‘shocking’ offensive struggles?
06:48
How frustrated are Eagles with Hurts?
12:49
Should Bengals be worried that Burrow wants out?
Latest Clips
04:50
Haliburton ‘went crazy’ with new basketball shoes
09:55
Maxey, Reaves, Brooks: Ranking breakout players
10:20
PGA Tour Q-School 2025 final stage storylines
09:53
Magic ‘dominated for most of the game’ vs. Heat
04:42
Can Queen stay hot against Trail Blazers?
09:55
Will Thunder coast to NBA Cup crown?
07:50
Korda’s return headlines Grant Thornton storylines
09:07
Which NBA teams will improve as season progresses?
02:08
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025, Round 1
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
01:32
Lively II to undergo season-ending foot surgery
03:47
Olympic halfpipe: ‘Closest you can get to flying’
08:45
Analyzing Burrow’s mindset with Bengals
05:36
Burrow’s candid presser raises questions
11:44
USA Curling beats China, earns Milan Cortina spot
01:59
Highlights: Spurs outpace Lakers, get to Cup semis
01:59
HLs: Thunder obliterate Suns, head to Cup semi
02:59
Hometown Hopefuls: Edwards hopes to inspire youth
09:15
What are challenges of coaching modern athletes?
01:16
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
08:06
Le Batard thinks Herro will ‘end up being traded’
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make statement at GP Final
07:37
Lawrence has ‘turned a corner’ for Jaguars
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
01:44
Ingram continuing ‘tremendous’ run for Raptors
01:17
Daniels won’t play for Commanders against Giants
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue