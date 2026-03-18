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U.S. falls short again in WBC final as Venezuela stuns star-studded roster
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki has another erratic outing as he tries to earn role in starting rotation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Bowman sidelined for at least 3 more NASCAR races as vertigo symptoms linger
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run
March 18, 2026 11:17 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick analyze the paths for Purdue and Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament and why both teams are set up well to make a run to the Final.
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