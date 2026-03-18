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Mary Omatiga
,
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2026 March Madness odds and predictions: Breakdown of the First Round in the West Region - BYU on Upset Alert
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
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,
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Simms' RB draft rankings: No. 2 Jadarian Price
March 18, 2026 12:08 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down why Notre Dame's Jadarian Price has the vision and speed to make him a highly sought-after running back for the 2026 NFL Draft.
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