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Simms: Eagles trading Brown feels 'inevitable'

April 15, 2026 08:52 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss Howie Roseman’s recent comments on A.J. Brown and the ongoing situation with the Philadelphia Eagles as trade rumors continue.

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