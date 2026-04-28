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Penguins fend off elimination again with a 3-2 Game 5 win over Flyers to send series back to Philly
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Toronto’s Max Scherzer on injured list with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation
Mint Julep, the classic Kentucky Derby cocktail, with fresh mint and crushed ice
Kentucky Derby Drink: What is the Mint Julep? Recipe, ingredients, how to make it

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SGA already doing homework on semis opponent
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T’Wolves meeting the moment with depth and defense

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Watch Now

Magic have 'complete control' over Pistons

April 27, 2026 11:23 PM
Michael Grady, Austin Rivers, and Robbie Hummel discuss the formula that has allowed the Magic to separate themselves from the Pistons and why it's "all hands on deck" for Detroit in Game 5.

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