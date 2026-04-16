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Texas QB Arch Manning says he’s feeling ‘100 percent’ after foot surgery

  
Published April 15, 2026 08:35 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Arch Manning is doing light workouts so far in spring practice following offseason foot surgery.

But he said Wednesday that his body is as strong as it’s been since he had what school officials said was a minor procedure in January.

“I feel 100 percent right now. We’re kind of taking it slow, but if we had a game today I’d be playing,” Manning said. “Obviously when you’re not out there, you’re kind of antsy. It was hard the first few weeks just not being able to do anything. Now I get to do a little bit more.”

Manning is coming off his first season as the Longhorns’ full-time starter. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning passed for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 10 TDs in 2025.

While he waits to do more on the field, he’s been focused on mental reps, footwork drills and getting to know some of his new teammates.

“It’s been different, but it’s been good,” Manning said. “It’s honestly been unique for me getting a bunch of mental reps and kind of being off to the side. But I’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with these new guys — freshmen, transfers — and guys coming back. So, it’s been fun.”

Texas was the preseason No. 1 and finished ranked No. 12. The Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff and finished 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan that included Manning’s 60-yard, game-sealing touchdown run.

Manning described the season as a roller coaster.

“I think I could have had more fun. The first half of the season, I was (ticked),” Manning said. “I wasn’t playing well and it wasn’t fun for me. And then I kind of sort of said ‘screw it’ and had a little more fun and started winning some games.”

Now he said he’s concentrated on being the best version of himself going forward. He plans to leave the evaluations of how much he’s improved to others.

“I think I’m just trying to get better every day,” Manning said. “That’s not for me to judge, really.”