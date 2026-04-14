 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Taylor Phinney
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore gets probation for misdemeanors that followed his firing

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_wedsplayin_260414.jpg
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
nbc_enjoy_porvphx_260414.jpg
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
nbc_enjoy_dkpicks_260414.jpg
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Taylor Phinney
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore gets probation for misdemeanors that followed his firing

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_wedsplayin_260414.jpg
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
nbc_enjoy_porvphx_260414.jpg
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
nbc_enjoy_dkpicks_260414.jpg
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Adebayo must 'leave his mark' for Heat

April 14, 2026 06:37 PM
Numbers on the Board dives into the NBA play-in tournament clash between the Hornets and Heat, sharing why Miami is "built" for the matchup and the major role Bam Adebayo will once again play.

Related Videos

nbc_enjoy_wedsplayin_260414.jpg
10:30
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
nbc_enjoy_porvphx_260414.jpg
10:34
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
nbc_enjoy_dkpicks_260414.jpg
04:07
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets
nbc_enjoy_playintalk_260414.jpg
06:24
Top benefits of the NBA play-in tournament
nbc_enjoy_playinfinalsap_260414.jpg
03:33
Will another play-in team ever reach NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_top10jokicast_260414.jpg
03:20
Jokic’s craftiest dimes of the NBA regular season
nbc_nba_top10plays_260414.jpg
04:37
Ten jaw-dropping plays from NBA regular season
nbc_roto_chavmia_260414.jpg
02:06
Expect Hornets to pull through in play-in vs. Heat
nbc_roto_porvphx_260414.jpg
02:25
Can Avdija carry Portland vs. Suns in the play-in?
nbc_nba_kingkon3scomp_260413.jpg
04:36
Knueppel’s top 3s from league-leading rookie year
nbc_nba_wembyblockscomp_260413.jpg
04:31
Best of Wembanyama’s regular season block party
nbc_enjoy_docrivers_260413.jpg
03:20
Beecham: ‘Times have passed Doc Rivers’
nbc_enjoy_eastmatchups_260413.jpg
05:56
Brunson, Cavaliers top questions in East matchups
nbc_enjoy_kennysdkpicks_260413.jpg
04:18
Ball, Jaquez lead Kenny’s play-in Pick 6
nbc_enjoy_westmatchups_260413_2.jpg
08:06
Edwards, Lakers injuries highlight West playoffs
nbc_enjoy_kennysmvp_260413.jpg
04:36
Consistency, clutch play earns SGA Small Ball MVP
nbc_nba_lebronlakers_260413.jpg
03:16
How far can LeBron carry the Lakers?
nbc_nba_bestseries_260413.jpg
10:57
NBA’s must-see playoff series, Wemby expectations
nbc_nba_playoffbreakout_260413.jpg
09:21
Who will break out during the NBA Playoffs?
nbc_nba_mostconcering_260413.jpg
04:18
Teams to worry about this postseason
nbc_nba_top3ptbuzzers_260413.jpg
04:45
Most absurd last-second heaves from regular season
nbc_nba_top10gamewinners_260413.jpg
05:10
Ten of the wildest game-winners from NBA season
nbc_nba_lukacrazyshots_260413.jpg
04:54
Luka Magic: Doncic’s craziest buckets from 2025-26
nbc_nba_top10dunksof26_260413.jpg
05:17
Top 10 dunks, posters that shook the NBA season
USATSI_28479278_copy.jpg
04:44
Ice cold Shai: SGA’s top moments in crunch time
nbc_bte_knickshawks_260413.jpg
01:59
Knicks likely to come through against Hawks
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_260413.jpg
02:28
Nuggets-Wolves will be closer than market suggests
nbc_nba_ludapromov2_260410.jpg
45
‘It’s Time’ - NBA Playoffs return to NBC Sports
nbc_nba_ajgreen_260411.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Green breaks Bucks’ 3-point record
nbc_nba_dalvsas_wembyhl_260410.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Wemby goes off for 40 in win over Mavs

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_audinextstops_260414.jpg
58
Crooks details what she’s looking for in portal
nbc_wnba_draftseg_260414.jpg
15:52
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
nbc_roto_tuten_260414.jpg
01:26
Jags’ Tuten could carve out larger role in 2026
nbc_roto_tyson_260414.jpg
01:23
Where could receiver Tyson land in first round?
nbc_roto_garrettcrochet_260414.jpg
01:57
Is there larger issue with Crochet’s performance?
nbc_roto_brentrooker_260414.jpg
01:47
Athletics lose Rooker to oblique injury
nbc_roto_christianyelich_260414.jpg
01:30
MIL may lose ‘big bat’ Yelich for extended time
nbc_smx_stewmendous_260414.jpg
06:21
Stewart’s top moments from Nashville Supercross
nbc_roto_tatsuyaimai_260414.jpg
01:53
Imai’s arm fatigue adds to Astros pitching woes
nbc_roto_qbdraft_260414.jpg
02:06
Is Simpson a ‘day one talent’ ahead of NFL Draft?
nbc_pl_mancity_260414.jpg
13:12
How Man City overcame slow start to down Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsenaltrailties_260414.jpg
07:52
How Arsenal’s frailties cost them v. Bournemouth
PL_Raw_title_race_is_on.jpg
06:20
PL RAW: Man City close on Arsenal in title race
nbc_pl_2r_spurswinless_260414.jpg
08:22
Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
nbc_pl_2r_arsenalstumble_260414.jpg
18:55
Arsenal looked ‘jaded’ in loss to Bournemouth
nbc_pl_2r_mancitywin_260414.jpg
12:48
Man City ‘blew Chelsea away’ in statement win
nbc_csu_wickstrade_260413.jpg
01:55
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
nbc_csu_dthonorablementions_260413.jpg
08:01
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
nbc_csu_bainjr_260413.jpg
05:50
What does 2024 accident mean for Bain in draft?
nbc_mlb_atlphi_260414.jpg
30
Braves, Phillies face off on Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
05:58
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
04:03
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
07:17
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top
nbc_pft_lionspressconference_260414.jpg
10:18
How can Lions take the next step?
Nbc_pft_bakercontract_260414.jpg
12:27
How will Buccaneers handle Mayfield’s contract?
nbc_pft_bakerbirthday_260414.jpg
04:47
Mayfield is one of the ‘underrated’ QBs in the NFL
nbc_pft_cowboysmahomes_260414.jpg
03:20
Could Mahomes have ended up with the Cowboys?
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260414.jpg
09:40
Could Patriots acquire Brown for a second rounder?
nbc_pft_patriotssuperbowl_260414.jpg
08:59
How will Patriots move on from Vrabel headlines?
nbc_pft_drakemayeajbrown_260414.jpg
05:46
Where would Maye-Brown duo rank among NFL’s best?