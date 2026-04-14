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Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Wolf: ‘Business as usual’ for Vrabel

April 14, 2026 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Eliot Wolf’s comments on Mike Vrabel and examine the state of things in New England as the head coach is drawing headlines.

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