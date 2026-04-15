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Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination

April 14, 2026 08:12 PM
Audi Crooks talks with Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby about her efforts to make waves in fashion, WNBA draft reactions, what she's looking for in the transfer portal and more.

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