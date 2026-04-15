Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers’ Christian Yelich likely to miss at least a month with adductor strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers’ Christian Yelich likely to miss at least a month with adductor strain
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Taylor Phinney announces cycling comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Crooks looking for culture in transfer destination
April 14, 2026 08:12 PM
Audi Crooks talks with Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby about her efforts to make waves in fashion, WNBA draft reactions, what she's looking for in the transfer portal and more.
Related Videos
58
Crooks details what she’s looking for in portal
03:46
Highlights: Betts’ All-American 2025-2026 season
20:25
Johnson: ‘I don’t allow anybody to label me’
03:55
HLs: Fudd’s top plays from final season at UConn
16:58
‘Everything was clicking’ for UCLA in title game
12:51
Auriemma’s outburst was ‘bigger than a handshake’
01:33
Take the under in total points for Texas vs. UCLA
02:03
UConn worth a play on spread vs. South Carolina
05:57
Texas looks for edge on UCLA again in Final Four
09:45
Can South Carolina put pressure on UConn?
02:35
Swords leads Michigan vs Louisville in Sweet 16
03:08
Can Virginia’s Cinderella run continue?
02:00
Texas’ Booker ‘on a mission’ ahead of Sweet 16
01:51
Oklahoma will be confident vs. South Carolina
02:51
Can Duke get revenge on LSU in Sweet 16?
04:03
‘Not even a thought’ that UNC could beat UConn
05:10
Battle of the guards ahead of ND-Vandy Sweet 16
15:07
Taurasi: Fudd ‘probably’ No. 1 pick in WNBA draft
01:46
Texas ‘peaking’ at right time to make a title run
02:03
Can Duke exploit LSU’s ‘biggest flaw’ in Sweet 16?
01:35
UConn WBB is a prime ‘ladder’ bet in March Madness
01:22
Could Oklahoma upset South Carolina in Sweet 16?
01:27
Krick: Parlay women’s top seeds to make Final Four
01:30
Dalzell, Krick picking UConn to win women’s title
04:03
McKeown leaves behind legacy after 40-year career
14:59
Which team has easiest path to women’s Final Four?
08:44
UConn, Vanderbilt on Elite Eight collision course
Latest Clips
10:30
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
10:34
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
04:07
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets
10:00
Adebayo must ‘leave his mark’ for Heat
06:24
Top benefits of the NBA play-in tournament
03:33
Will another play-in team ever reach NBA Finals?
03:20
Jokic’s craftiest dimes of the NBA regular season
04:37
Ten jaw-dropping plays from NBA regular season
15:52
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
01:26
Jags’ Tuten could carve out larger role in 2026
01:23
Where could receiver Tyson land in first round?
01:57
Is there larger issue with Crochet’s performance?
01:47
Athletics lose Rooker to oblique injury
01:30
MIL may lose ‘big bat’ Yelich for extended time
06:21
Stewart’s top moments from Nashville Supercross
01:53
Imai’s arm fatigue adds to Astros pitching woes
02:06
Expect Hornets to pull through in play-in vs. Heat
02:25
Can Avdija carry Portland vs. Suns in the play-in?
02:06
Is Simpson a ‘day one talent’ ahead of NFL Draft?
13:12
How Man City overcame slow start to down Chelsea
07:52
How Arsenal’s frailties cost them v. Bournemouth
06:20
PL RAW: Man City close on Arsenal in title race
08:22
Is there any hope for Spurs to avoid relegation?
18:55
Arsenal looked ‘jaded’ in loss to Bournemouth
12:48
Man City ‘blew Chelsea away’ in statement win
01:55
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
08:01
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
05:50
What does 2024 accident mean for Bain in draft?
30
Braves, Phillies face off on Sunday Night Baseball
05:58
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue