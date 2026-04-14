 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis

April 14, 2026 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms remember the life and legacy of longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis, who died at the age of 74 on Monday.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
05:58
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
07:17
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top
nbc_pft_lionspressconference_260414.jpg
10:18
How can Lions take the next step?
Nbc_pft_bakercontract_260414.jpg
12:27
How will Buccaneers handle Mayfield’s contract?
nbc_pft_bakerbirthday_260414.jpg
04:47
Mayfield is one of the ‘underrated’ QBs in the NFL
nbc_pft_cowboysmahomes_260414.jpg
03:20
Could Mahomes have ended up with the Cowboys?
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260414.jpg
09:40
Could Patriots acquire Brown for a second rounder?
nbc_pft_patriotssuperbowl_260414.jpg
08:59
How will Patriots move on from Vrabel headlines?
nbc_pft_drakemayeajbrown_260414.jpg
05:46
Where would Maye-Brown duo rank among NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_patriotspressconference_260414.jpg
06:01
Wolf: ‘Business as usual’ for Vrabel
mcdonald_raw_dk_260413.jpg
01:29
Will McDonald be taken inside top 20 picks?
nbc_bte_2ndpick_260413.jpg
01:59
Evaluating odds for No. 2 pick in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_calebbanks_260413.jpg
08:23
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 3 Caleb Banks
nbc_csu_domoniqueorange_260413.jpg
07:04
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 4 Domonique Orange
nbc_csu_christenmiller_260413.jpg
07:05
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 2 Christen Miller
nbc_csu_leehunter_260413.jpg
07:14
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 5 Lee Hunter
nbc_csu_kaydenmcdonald_260413.jpg
12:01
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 1 Kayden McDonald
nbc_pft_jerryjonesrefs_260413.jpg
03:05
Report: Jones attended NFL, NFLRA session
nbc_pft_bijanrobinsonoption_260413.jpg
04:29
Falcons pick up Robinson’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_australia_260413.jpg
06:43
Shanahan voices concerns over playing in Australia
nbc_pft_nflpacollusion_260413.jpg
04:07
NFL wins appeal of collusion ruling
nbc_pft_lamarjacksoncollusion_260413.jpg
10:32
BAL offered Lamar two fully guaranteed contracts
nbc_pft_bainjr_260413.jpg
10:50
Report: Bain was involved in fatal car accident
nbc_pft_apballotv2_260413.jpg
09:06
Russini-Vrabel situation raises award questions
nbc_roto_travishunter_260410.jpg
01:35
Two-way expectations for Hunter should be lower
nbc_roto_kcconception_260410.jpg
01:04
Dvorchak: Buy into the hype on Concepcion
nbc_bte_firstwrs_260410.jpg
01:35
Expect a sweat for NFL Draft first-round WRs taken
nbc_bte_nfcwest_260410.jpg
02:06
Rams are backable ‘juggernaut’ to win the NFC West
nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
04:18
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
04:39
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy

Latest Clips

fudd_new_.jpg
02:42
Wings take Fudd as No. 1 in close 2026 WNBA Draft
nbc_wnba_draftlosers_260413.jpg
06:16
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
nbc_wnba_draftrecap_winners_260413.jpg
04:04
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
nbc_enjoy_docrivers_260413.jpg
03:20
Beecham: ‘Times have passed Doc Rivers’
nbc_enjoy_eastmatchups_260413.jpg
05:56
Brunson, Cavaliers top questions in East matchups
nbc_enjoy_kennysdkpicks_260413.jpg
04:18
Ball, Jaquez lead Kenny’s play-in Pick 6
nbc_enjoy_westmatchups_260413_2.jpg
08:06
Edwards, Lakers injuries highlight West playoffs
nbc_enjoy_kennysmvp_260413.jpg
04:36
Consistency, clutch play earns SGA Small Ball MVP
nbc_moto_t24penalties_260413.jpg
03:43
Hammaker, Ferrandis earn penalties in Nashville
nbc_moto_t24rickyholeshot_260413.jpg
02:53
Carmichael: Nashville Holeshot King ‘rocking’
nbc_moto_t24hlawrence_260413.jpg
05:24
Lawrence: Some nights, you can see sounds
nbc_nba_lebronlakers_260413.jpg
03:16
How far can LeBron carry the Lakers?
nbc_nba_bestseries_260413.jpg
10:57
Must-watch playoff series
nbc_nba_playoffbreakout_260413.jpg
09:21
Who will breakout during the NBA Playoffs?
nbc_nba_mostconcering_260413.jpg
04:18
Teams to worry about this postseason
nbc_pl_mw32allgoals_260413.jpg
13:17
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 32
nbc_nba_top10gamewinners_260413.jpg
05:10
Ten of the wildest game-winners from NBA season
nbc_pl_mured1_260413.jpg
02:59
Martinez sent off for pulling Calvert-Lewin’s hair
nbc_pl_mugoal1v2_260413.jpg
57
Casemiro’s header gives Man United late hope
nbc_pl_mulee_260413.jpg
13:12
Extended HLs: Man United v. Leeds Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_update_260413.jpg
06:42
PL Update: Leeds stun 10-man Manchester United
nbc_nba_lukacrazyshots_260413.jpg
04:54
Luka Magic: Doncic’s craziest buckets from 2025-26
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260413.jpg
01:17
Okafor slots home Leeds’ opener against Man United
nbc_pl_leegoal2_260413.jpg
01:52
Okafor volleys Leeds 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_nba_top10dunksof26_260413.jpg
05:17
Top 10 dunks, posters that shook the NBA season
ACHANE_mpx.jpg
01:48
Achane reportedly not close to extension with MIA
wicks.jpg
01:33
Wicks a classic Eagles ‘reclamation project’
nbc_roto_bijonrobinson_260413.jpg
01:33
Can Robinson take the mantle of RB1 in 2026?
USATSI_28479278_copy.jpg
04:44
Ice cold Shai: SGA’s top moments in crunch time
nbc_roto_roycelewis_260413.jpg
01:28
Twins 3B Lewis (knee) out for at least ten days