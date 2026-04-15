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Eagles have ‘tough decisions’ to make with roster

April 15, 2026 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Eagles’ roster and current contracts, discussing why Philadelphia will likely have to move on from quality players based on their cap situation.

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